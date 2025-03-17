Kia repeats UK Car of the Year win

The EV3 won the Small Crossover category

KIA secured back-to-back UK Car of the Year wins when its new EV3 electric crossover emerged victorious in the annual awards.

The EV3 won the Small Crossover category before being voted as the awards’ overall winner by a panel of UK-based car journalists, including the Advertiser’s Tom Sharpe.

It comes 12 months after Kia’s flagship EV, the seven-seat EV9, claimed overall victory.

Kia UK president and chief executive, Paul Philpott, said the brand was “delighted” to win once again. He added: “With this outstanding recognition and our increasing order bank, we and our dealer partners are confident EV3 will continue being a popular choice for the growing number of people switching to electric.”

The EV3 beat six other category winners to the 2025 title. The were: Small Car – Suzuki Swift; Family Car – Skoda Superb; Medium Crossover – MINI Countryman; Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe; Executive Car – Polestar 4; Performance Car – Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.