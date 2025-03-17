Kia repeats UK Car of the Year win
The EV3 won the Small Crossover category before being voted as the awards’ overall winner by a panel of UK-based car journalists, including the Advertiser’s Tom Sharpe.
It comes 12 months after Kia’s flagship EV, the seven-seat EV9, claimed overall victory.
Kia UK president and chief executive, Paul Philpott, said the brand was “delighted” to win once again. He added: “With this outstanding recognition and our increasing order bank, we and our dealer partners are confident EV3 will continue being a popular choice for the growing number of people switching to electric.”
The EV3 beat six other category winners to the 2025 title. The were: Small Car – Suzuki Swift; Family Car – Skoda Superb; Medium Crossover – MINI Countryman; Large Crossover – Hyundai Santa Fe; Executive Car – Polestar 4; Performance Car – Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.