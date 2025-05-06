Kia EV6 ‘Air’ dodges new DVLA fee

PRICE CUT: Kia's EV6 Air

KIA’S EV6 is the latest car to experience a price cut to avoid new DVLA road tax rules which levy an additional annual fee on cars over £40,000.

The Korean brand has launched a new EV6 ‘Air’ to beat the rule change, lowering the entry price for EV6 ownership to £39,235.

Featuring a 63kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, the 228PS EV6 ‘Air’ offers EV range of up to 265 miles and will accelerate to 62mph in 8.7 seconds.

Among the standard specification are 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel and a panoramic driver display, and touchscreen infotainment system formed of two 12.3-inch curved displays.

The DVLA introduced a £195 road tax for EVs – which had previously been free – and the new £425 annual supplement for cars priced over £40,000 on April 1 this year.

The new fees are applicable to cars registered on or after April 1, 2017.