Kia EV6 ‘Air’ dodges new DVLA fee
The Korean brand has launched a new EV6 ‘Air’ to beat the rule change, lowering the entry price for EV6 ownership to £39,235.
Featuring a 63kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, the 228PS EV6 ‘Air’ offers EV range of up to 265 miles and will accelerate to 62mph in 8.7 seconds.
Among the standard specification are 19-inch alloys, LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel and a panoramic driver display, and touchscreen infotainment system formed of two 12.3-inch curved displays.
The DVLA introduced a £195 road tax for EVs – which had previously been free – and the new £425 annual supplement for cars priced over £40,000 on April 1 this year.
The new fees are applicable to cars registered on or after April 1, 2017.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.