KGM serves up eye-catching alternative to SUV rivals
That is no mean feat at the annual petrolhead mecca, where you can spot supercars just as easily on the grass banks of its sprawling car parks as on its iconic hill climb.
KGM is not new to the UK. The South Korean brand was known as SsangYong before it was acquired by the KG Group in 2022 and is now ready to take on the likes of Kia’s Sportage and Vauxhall’s Grandland.
A rakish silhouette, slender LED headlights and 20-inch alloys all contribute to the Actyon’s attention-grabbing looks.
But a packed standard specification, £36,995 list price and 703-litre boot ensure that there is more than sheer road presence to capture buyers’ imaginations.
The Actyon’s cabin features two 12.3in screens, aligned immediately next to each other, fulfilling infotainment and instrument duties.
The system is fairly straightforward to use but relies on a wired connection for smartphone mirroring Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
A shelf-like cross section dissects the dashboard, finished in grey wood-styled veneer. Elsewhere, a crystal-effect rocker switch serves as a gear selector, while a large hexagonal steering wheel affords a good view of the instrument display.
The nappa leather trimmed seats are firm but offered impressive comfort on our road trip to Goodwood and are both heated and ventilated in the front.
The rear outer seats are also heated and can be reclined, with sun blinds affording a chauffeur-driven privacy for rear seat passengers.
While not particularly premium-feeling, the cabin’s quality is comparable to the Actyon’s key rivals and its specification is, in many ways, more than a match.
Its one standard trim level, offering all this, looks a compelling package.
KGM also offers just one drivetrain, however.
Its 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine feeds 161bhp and 280Nm of torque to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.
The good news is that this set up is responsive, picking-up keenly from low speeds.
The Actyon feels quicker than its claimed 10.8 second acceleration to 62mph and should reach a top speed of 119mph.
Furthermore, although it can be a little noisy when worked hard, refinement is good at a motorway cruise.
Unfortunately, the drivetrain’s relative lack of fuel economy means that the Actyon’s bargain price is not mated to low running costs.
KGM claims 33.1mpg and 194g/km CO2 emissions. We bettered that on our long run to Goodwood, but urban journeys resulted in miles-per-gallon in the mid-20s.
For some, this will present a major flaw. However, the Actyon’s eye-catching looks and impressive specification ensure that it stands out among the SUV segment’s default choices.
KGM Actyon
Price: £36,995
Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol
Power: 163bhp
Torque: 280Nm
Transmission: six-speed automatic
Top Speed: 119mph
0-62mph: 10.8 seconds
Economy: 33.1mpg
CO2 emissions: 194g/km
