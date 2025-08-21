Impressive Dacia Bigster defines the affordable family SUV
As the name suggests, the budget-conscious brand’s latest addition is essentially an extended version of its impressive Duster SUV, serving up 677-litres of boot space – an extra 232 litres.
And, with a plugless petrol mild hybrid powertrain claiming 58mpg fuel economy I would not be troubled by the Dales’ scarcity of charging points…or filling stations.
Dacia has focussed on the essentials in creating a C-segment offering with class-leading boot space and the likes of Kia’s Sportage, Skoda’s Karoq and the Volkswagen Tiguan are well in its sights.
Not only does boot space 80-150 litres greater than that offered by these rivals hold appeal, but list prices starting at £24,995 for the entry-level Expression TCe 140 represent a saving of around £6,000 over a base-spec Sportage.
The well-equipped Bigster Journey Hybrid 155 tested here came in at £30,090 and only really missed out on the £250 more expensive Extreme trim’s panoramic sunroof.
The Journey’s arsenal of trim highlights includes: 19-inch alloys, roof rails, keyless entry, heated front seats and steering wheel, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and reversing cameras.
A wireless phone charger, adaptive cruise control and a full suite of driver assistance features, including traffic sign recognition, lane departure, blind spot and collision warnings, are also standard.
The robust and chunky design theme started with Dacia’s relatively new ‘DC’ logo is carried into the angular styling of the cabin.
Its an attractive space, albeit one dominated by hard surfaces, aside from the well-judged textured fabric dash and door inserts.
The expanses of hard plastic cannot help cabin refinement. Although good at lower speeds, where the electric assistance provides a remarkable amount of silent propulsion, motorway speeds elicit a little more wind noise than that experienced in the Bigster’s key rivals.
The front-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain proved true to its frugal credentials and surprisingly eager on North Yorkshire’s climbing, twisting lanes.
The Bigster’s 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor delivers 157bhp and 172Nm of torque.
However, the electric assistance delivered from a standstill, during overtakes and on the exit of a corner, makes the Bigster feel quicker than its claimed 9.7-second acceleration to 62mph.
Another welcome surprise was the wipe clean Journey MicroCloud plastic-coated textile upholstery. They proved their worth after a minor incident involving soft cheese following a visit to the Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes…
This served up just another example of how Dacia has maintained a laser focus on what is truly required of a modern family vehicle in creating the Bigster.
Cheesy name aside, it consequently defines the blueprint of what is required from an affordable family SUV.
Dacia Bigster Journey Hybrid
Price: £30,090 (as tested)
Engine: 1.8-litre petrol, mild hybrid
Power: 157bhp
Torque: 172Nm
Transmission: six-speed automatic
Top Speed: 112mph
0-62mph: 9.7 seconds
Economy: 58mpg (WLTP combined)
CO2 emissions: 106g/km