Cupra targets wider market with Tavascan SUV

AFTER making waves with its Born EV and Formentor crossover, Cupra’s all-electric Tavascan is setting its sights on a whole new set of rivals.

Up against the likes of Kia’s EV6, Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Ford Capri, it brings the Catalonian brand’s aggressive styling and dynamics to a new audience.

We drove the £55,935 VZ1 trim version, which comes with a 77kWh battery and twin motors, serving up 340PS and 545Nm of torque via all four wheels.

Delivering on styling that gives the Tavascan similar road presence Porsche’s Macan – all stubby, frowning nose and muscular rear – is 5.5 second acceleration to 62mph.

Cupra claims a range of 298 miles, meanwhile, ensuring it closely matches its key rivals.

The drama continues inside, in a cabin that looks like something off a Marvel film set.

An arrow-head design theme, and Cupra’s obsession with bronze trim, is present in flecks of bronze on the heated bucket seats’ microsuede covering.

Meanwhile, small arrowhead cutouts in the door cards illuminate at night – part of a striking ambient LED light show – and adorn a swooping ‘spine’ that joins the dashboard with the centre console.

Sadly, the Volkswagen Group’s touch-sensitive sliders and pads, rather than physical buttons, dominate the controls. They make certain functions a faff.

There is plenty of room inside the Tavascan, both front and back, with a sizable 540-litre boot.

In the drivers’ seat, you feel hunkered down low beside its high door sills.

The Tavascan is rapid, and its suspension tightly controlled. Point-to-point it makes quick, quiet progress.

Nonetheless, it feels its weight – the Tavascan weighs-in at over 2.2 tonnes – when the ride can be firm and nuggety too much of the time, even in its Comfort setting.

Furthermore, the brakes offer too little feel or immediate response, feeling numb at the top end of their travel. A firmer, more persistent push than expected, is often needed to scrub off momentum.

After the biddable fun of Cupra’s Born and Formentor, the Tavscan feels a bit of a blunt instrument.

Striking in the metal, and on the inside, it remains a standout family EV.