Cineworld Nottingham: major UK cinema chain closing city centre multiplexes - full list of closures and dates
- Cineworld has announced the closure of its 14-screen cinema in Nottingham’s Cornerhouse complex
- The closure is part of Cineworld’s UK-wide restructuring
- Cineworld recently closed additional sites in Glasgow, Bedford, Loughborough, Yate, and Swindon
- While no further closures have been confirmed, Cineworld is reviewing operations globally
One of the UK’s biggest cinema chains has announced plans to close one of its flagship city centre multiplexes.
Cineworld’s 14-screen cinema located in The Cornerhouse entertainment complex in Nottingham city centre will screen its final film next month.
The company said that the "disappointing” closure is part of a nationwide restructuring of its UK operations. It also expressed gratitude to customers for their support over the years.
A statement on Cineworld's website said: "After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing Cineworld Nottingham on February 2.”
In addition, the company has confirmed that cinemas in Castleford, Leigh, Northampton, Middlesbrough, and Poole will close later this month on Sunday January 19.
The full list of upcoming Cineworld closures is as follows:
- Castleford (19 January)
- Leigh (19 January)
- Middlesbrough (19 January)
- Northampton (19 January)
- Poole (19 January)
- Nottingham (February 2)
Last year, Cineworld shut sites in Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Loughborough, Weymouth, Yate and Swindon Regent Circus as part of its restructuring programme.
Cineworld has been facing significant challenges in recent years due to a combination of factors, including the financial strain of the Covid-19 pandemic, and competition from streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.
Cineworld has said that it is evaluating its UK and global operations to optimise costs.
At this time, no further cinema closures have been confirmed, and Cineworld is likely to focus on locations with higher profitability and renegotiate terms with its landlords to cut costs.
