I’m a Celebrity has a new winner for 2024 📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner of I’m a Celebrity has been crowned for 2024.

After more than three weeks in the jungle, the public have picked their favourite

The result has been confirmed after the final vote.

A new winner of I’m a Celebrity has been crowned as the curtain comes down on the 2024 series. Danny Jones has had his name etched into the history of the ITV show after a memorable season.

The camp has been particularly strong this year and there have been plenty of fan favourites throughout. But ultimately only one of the celebrities could be crowned the winner - after more than three weeks in the jungle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After one last episode in 2024, Ant and Dec announced the result on Sunday December 8. Here’s what happened in the I’m a Celebrity final:

Who won I’m a Celebrity?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Danny Jones has been crowned the latest king of the jungle. He had been the favourite before the show started in November and remained the bookies choice in the hours before the final.

Which celeb came second - and who was third?

Ant and Dec took the first of two trips to camp to reveal which celebrity had finished third earlier in Sunday’s (December 8) final. The public had decided that Richard Coles was going home in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen then went head-to-head with Danny in one final public vote as the winner for 2024 was picked. However they fell just short as the McFly singer was crowned the king of the jungle.

I’m a Celeb final results for 2024

Danny Jones - 1st place

Coleen Rooney - 2nd place

Richard Coles - 3rd place

What happened in the episode?

ITV were not leaving fans short changed with the final episode of I’m a Celebrity in 2024. It was yet another feature length installment running from 9pm to 10.40pm - longer than some movies.

It started - as has become tradition in recent days - with a look back at the final moments before the previous night’s vote. Oti’s last scenes in the jungle were revealed capturing the morning prior to Ant and Dec’s latest eviction announcement.

The celebrities teamed up together for the two final Bush Tucker trials in 2024. It is a twist on the usual format - which has traditionally seen each celeb given one trial each, but doing them solo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towers of Terror started in a smaller rabbit hutch like building (only human sized) and six stars were up for grabs. The celebs had to pass the stars through a maze one at a time, while being covered by snakes - and had 10 minutes to complete it.

Despite the snake-infested challenge, the celebs managed to claim all six stars - guaranteeing stars and mains for all three campmates that night. But the challenge was not yet over.

In the second Tower of Terror, they took on the bigger challenge which saw the celebs trying to win six more stars. They had to free pieces of stars, which were screwed into their part of the tower, and pass them down to the celeb on the bottom level - who would then have to assemble the stars.

In true Bush Tucker trial fashion, it was far easier said than done as the celebs were covered in gunk and unwanted guests - like spiders. After five minutes, the campmates had already completed the first four stars and had just two left but the last two were particularly fiddly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard struggled in particular, finding it hard to disentangle the star pieces from their ropey prisons. But with just a few seconds left, he got the piece free and Danny was able to successfully assemble them.

It meant they secured all 12 stars, guaranteeing starters, mains, desserts and drinks for the last supper in camp. Danny declared “what a way to go out”.

The celebs got to choose their own food for the final meal - as is tradition for the last episode of a series of I’m a Celebrity. The picks ranged from chicken burgers to cottage pie and spaghetti bolognese - for the mains.

In the morning after the meal, Richard was announced as being in third place. Leaving just Danny and Coleen left to battle out for the crown.

Did the right person win I’m a Celebrity in 2024? Share your thoughts on the winner by emailing me: [email protected].