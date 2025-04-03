REVIEW: Toxic, Sheffield Playhouse

Nathanial J Hall (Pic by Dawn Kilner)

WHEN DOES intoxicating turn to toxic?

That’s the question posed by this insightful story of two LGBTQ+ people, who, in their own words, “meet, fall in love, then f**k it up”.

Ground-breaking actor, writer and It’s A Sin TV star Nathaniel J Hall’s new play explores the toxicity in a same-sex relationship through lived experiences of homophobia and racism.

Hall’s first play, First Time, was a beautiful, honest and fiercely educational account of his contracting HIV the first time he made love, before he finds he is unable to pass it on after being diagnosed as undetectable.

Toxic takes the story on to examine the damage done by society’s oppressive crushing of individuals at various different levels.

The play focuses on an unnamed couple referred to only as the playwright (Hall) and the performer (Josh-Susan Enright) who meet after first getting in touch online.

A touching start soon heads into a tale of all manner of drug-fuelled partying, with strong messages about status, safety and PrEP – pre-exposure prophylaxis, a medication taken by HIV-negative individuals to prevent HIV infection.

Both performers have a compelling stage presence, full of effusive energy as well as plenty of humour.

A pounding soundtrack and ingenious set create a nightclub atmosphere, complete with not so subtle sex scenes.

We are warned the play is not about gay shame, will not feature Britney Spears or 90s pop hit The Macarena.

Of course, all three are included.

But, for all the jokes, the show is not an easy watch.

Part of the relationship’s meltdown is seen through competition about their own oppression.

When Enright's performer opens up about the racism they have suffered, Hall’s character, defined and scarred by homophobia, fails to understand.

Toxic is also one of Britney Spears' most famous songs, so there's a riotous concert scene which all ends in tears.

It's a play about pride and resilience in the gay community, but also a lesson for everyone to stand up and be themselves.