REVIEW: Clinton Baptiste - The Greystones, Sheffield

'LOVELY AUDIENCE': Clinton Baptiste 'dazzled' at The Greystones in Sheffield

WITH the Halloween season almost upon us, it seemed apt to go and see Clinton Baptiste channel spirits to a sold-out audience at Toby Foster’s ‘The Last Laugh’ at The Greystones in Sheffield.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Lowe’s character Clinton Baptiste first took to our television sets in 2001when he made his debut appearance in Peter Kay’s Channel 4 comedy Phoenix Nights as the hapless clairvoyant, medium and psychic.

Now 24 years on, Clinton still continues to successfully dazzle with puns, double entendres and suggestive innuendoes.

The support act was Justin Panks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norfolk’s finest, Panks is noted for his observational and unapologetic comedy and audience participation in a style and delivery much like Clinton Baptiste.

Packed full of highly suggestive content, he discussed dating apps, personal intimate grooming, life as a father to two boys and parenting shenanigans.

I thoroughly enjoyed his set – at times I really couldn’t breathe for laughing.

After a short break, Clinton greeted his audience with his signature catchphrase “Y’all right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dressed in his signature 1970s sparkly outfits and peroxide blonde mullet wig he commenced a one hour and 15 minute set of uninterrupted fits of laughter.

Clinton addressed his audience with his notable blunt comments in a set enjoyed by all.

Speaking to the Advertiser he said: “I really loved doing the show in Sheffield.

“What a lovely audience and in a very cosy pub – the ideal small venue for comedy.

“It was also great to see Toby Foster again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Foster himself, who worked with Alex Lowe on Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights said: “It was amazing to work with Clinton again in such a fantastic room.

“The next time he’s in Sheffield he’s playing the Sheffield City Hall, so for him to play to 80 people in The Greystones is magical.”

Ahead of his latest tour Spectral Intercourse (February 2026), Baptiste shows no signs of slowing down and has multiple small tours to attend.

Fading now!