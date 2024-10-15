Clinton Baptiste will be bringing his show to Rotherham Civic this month.

BRITAIN’S “most celebrated clairvoyant, medium, psychic” from Peter Kay’s ‘Phoenix Nights’, Clinton Baptiste will bring his 'Roller Ghoster!' one-man stand up show to Rotherham this weekend.

As well as venturing into the audience to offer his unique spirit readings, Clinton will take the audience at Rotherham Civic on a “rip-roaring ride through the twists and turns of his heady life.”

The sold-out show on Sunday, October 20 is part of a 44-date UK tour which began in Rhyl earlier this month and finishes next March in Horsham.