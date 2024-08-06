Justin Moorhouse as 'Little Kenny' in Phoenix Nights (L) and the performer

COMEDIAN Justin Moorhouse, who played fan favourite little Kenny in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, will headline the Reyt Good Comedy Club at the Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough on Sunday, September, 15.

A spokesperson said: “Justin is another big name in a long line that has headlined the Imperial Music Venue in the last three years including the likes of Russell Kane, Joe Pasquale and Benidorm's Crissy Rock.”

Tickets cost £7.50 plus booking fee and the show also features three support acts.

To book visit www.reytgoodevents.co.uk.