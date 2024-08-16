Children enjoying the Aqua-Tek at Magna

MAGNA Science Adventure Centre has announced a packed programme of summer events and daily adventures for children of all ages throughout the summer holidays, bringing together daily workshops, hands-on science shows and indoor and outdoor adventures.

Home to one of the UK’s largest outdoor play areas, Magna’s SCI-TEK adventure playground, and AQUA-TEK, one of the UK’s largest outdoor water play areas, will be open for youngsters of all ages, giving visitors the chance to let off steam or cool off.

Inside the Templeborough venue, visitors will have the chance to enjoy live interactive shows, explore a specially designed trail throughout the attraction, as well as learning how to build and programme Lego robots and get creative with hands-on craft workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Magna’s recently launched Newton Room, visitors will have the opportunity to take to the skies with its realistic flight simulators.

Magna will also host live forge demonstrations in the Fire Pavilion, giving visitors the opportunity to see a real steel forge at work.

Magna chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “Our summer spectacular is one of the most packed programmes of events and activities that we’ve ever hosted at Magna.

“There promises to be something for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s cooling off in our large outdoor water play area, experiencing our live daily shows or simply exploring the many new hands-on exhibits throughout our four interactive pavilions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We anticipate some activities are likely to be in high demand, and, with limited tickets available for our daily shows, I would encourage anyone planning to visit to book early.”

View the full list of events at www.tinyurl.com/MagnaSummer24.