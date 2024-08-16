Packed programme of summer events at Magna
Home to one of the UK’s largest outdoor play areas, Magna’s SCI-TEK adventure playground, and AQUA-TEK, one of the UK’s largest outdoor water play areas, will be open for youngsters of all ages, giving visitors the chance to let off steam or cool off.
Inside the Templeborough venue, visitors will have the chance to enjoy live interactive shows, explore a specially designed trail throughout the attraction, as well as learning how to build and programme Lego robots and get creative with hands-on craft workshops.
Inside Magna’s recently launched Newton Room, visitors will have the opportunity to take to the skies with its realistic flight simulators.
Magna will also host live forge demonstrations in the Fire Pavilion, giving visitors the opportunity to see a real steel forge at work.
Magna chief executive Kevin Tomlinson said: “Our summer spectacular is one of the most packed programmes of events and activities that we’ve ever hosted at Magna.
“There promises to be something for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s cooling off in our large outdoor water play area, experiencing our live daily shows or simply exploring the many new hands-on exhibits throughout our four interactive pavilions.
“We anticipate some activities are likely to be in high demand, and, with limited tickets available for our daily shows, I would encourage anyone planning to visit to book early.”
View the full list of events at www.tinyurl.com/MagnaSummer24.
