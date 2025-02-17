'Every dancer gets moment to shine'

The Adam Hague School presented 'Dancing in the Moonlight' at Rotherham Civic Theatre

FROM toddlers to adults – every dancer had their chance to shine in the spotlight at Rotherham Civic this week.

The Adam Hague School of Dance performed their latest production Dancing in the Moonlight at the theatre for their 2025 show week.

The show, which ran from Monday to Wednesday, was a night of dance for all the family with a wide range of dance styles set to a soundtrack of songs from musicals including classics Oliver and A Chorus Line and modern day hits such as Madagascar and Dreamgirls.

The Swinton-based dance school has been running for 16 years and has performed in Disneyland Paris four times, the West End in London three times and will perform at the Indigo at London's O2 Arena this July.

The school has also produced numerous winners and finalists at the World, European, British and National Championships, as well as a 100 per cent IDTA exam pass rate since opening.

A spokesperson said: “We have had dancers go off into professional careers within the dance world but most importantly we are proud of making dance fun and for everyone, becoming one big dance family.”

Commenting on the Civic production, they added: “Every dancer put in so much hard work to make the show the best it can be and all the teachers and staff are so proud of every single one of them – from our little toddlers right up to our adults.

“It is our week where every dancer in the school gets their moment to shine on stage in front of our audiences.”