Comedian and actor Crissy ready to Rock Greasbrough

READY TO ROCK: Benidorm star Crissy will be appearing at Greasbrough WMC

ACTRESS and stand-up comedian Crissy Rock is coming to Greasbrough Working Men's Club for a live appearance in support of Help 4 Heroes.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most notable for her role as Maggie Conlan in Ken Loach's award-winning 1994 film Ladybird, Ladybird, she more recently starred as Solana Resort manager Janey York in ITV's Benidorm, and appeared in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2011, as well as Celebrity Come Dine with Me and Celebrity Masterchef.

Rock started her career as a comedian in the late 1980s, appearing on Bob Monkhouse's BBC show Bob Says Opportunity Knocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She toured her stand-up show in the 90s playing venues across the UK and was bill-topping at the Central Pier and the Blackpool Tower.

The actress has also appeared in TV shows such as BBC's Clocking Off, ITV's Trial and Retribution, as well as Channel 4's Dockers which was written by Jimmy McGovern and Irvine Welsh.

She is regular panto star and has also been in theatrical productions including Rita, Sue and Bob Too!

She will bring her live show Crissy Rock Live: From Benidorm to the Jungle and Back to Greasbrough Working Men's Club on Friday, November 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £10 and are available by calling 07773 551 667 or behind the bar at the Church Street venue.

Doors at 6.30pm.

For more information visit MW Entertainments Ltd or The Club Greasbrough WMC on Facebook.