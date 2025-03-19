Clairvoyant Clinton back to enthral at the Empress

Alex Lowe - AKA Clinton Baptiste - is coming to Mexborough

AUDIENCES will be in for an evening of laughter, intrigue, and plenty of supernatural surprises when Britain’s favourite medium psychic Clinton Baptiste brings his latest show to the Empress Building next week.

Best known for his role in Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights TV show, Clinton Baptiste brings his The Spirit of Laughter show across three nights at the Mexborough venue – after increased popular demand – from Tuesday, March 25 until Thursday 27, with the Wednesday 26 show already sold out.

The show will see Clinton Baptiste dive into his hilarious and eccentric spirit readings, blending comedy and the supernatural to leave the audience both laughing and amazed.

Expect Clinton to recount tales from his life as a psychic – from his encounters with sceptics and stories about his many lovers, to his recent high-seas adventures on a cruise ship and daily conversations with his enigmatic Greenlandic spirit guide, Taruak.

Commenting on his return to the venue, Clinton Baptiste said: “It’s always a pleasure to perform at such a beautiful and historic location.

“The Empress Building has a unique energy, and I can already feel the spirits stirring with excitement!

“I guarantee a night full of laughter, revelations, and perhaps even a message from the other side – who knows?”

Performer Alex Lowe (AKA Clinton Baptiste) will be supported by fellow comedian Tony Vino.

For tickets visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk/whatson.

An online competition to win four tickets for Clinton’s March 25 shows has been set up by The Empress Building management.

To enter visit www.tinyurl.com/ClintonCompEmpress.