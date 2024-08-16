Charity day and fun run at theme park
On Saturday and Sunday, September 21 & 22, Gulliver’s Valley will donate £2.50 of every ticket sold to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which is based in North Anston and supports families in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.
Gulliver’s Valley is also offering discounted prices for the weekend – with £2.50 from every ticket going to the hospice.
Sunday, September 22, will also see the Gulliver’s Family Fun Run, with 1,000 runners taking part – many in fancy dress.
For the runners, entry just £10 (which includes entry to the park), with £2.50 going directly to Bluebell Wood.
Registration for the Fun Run starts at 9am, with warm up at 9.30am, and the race starting from 9.45am.
The route weaves its way through the resort’s rides and attractions, which will open at 10.30am on the day as normal.
Non-runners can still purchase standard theme park tickets (entry from 10.30am) at a reduced rate, starting from £12.50 per person, on both the Saturday and Sunday.
Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “It promises to be a wonderful weekend, with families enjoying the attractions, taking part in the fantastic fun run, and helping raise money for such a worthwhile cause.
“All our runners will receive a Fun Run medal at the finish line, and those in fancy dress can win some great competition prizes.
“Bluebell Wood opened in 2008 and has offered so much support to hundreds of children and their families.
It is lovely to be able to play a small part in helping give something back to the team at the hospice for the wonderful work it does.”
Gulliver’s Valley has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities including the Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, Lost Jurassic World area with animatronic dinosaurs, and Gulliver’s Gears, which boasts the Grand Prix Racer roller-coaster and has a range of classic cars on display.
For more information and yo book tickets to the theme park, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.
