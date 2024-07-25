Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall

A summer beach experience returning to a South Yorkshire attraction is set to be “bigger and better than ever”, say organisers.

This year's Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall will feature a whole host of new rides and activities to kick start a season of fun.

Visitors can enjoy the ultimate celebration of summertime, with the full schedule of events including an AquaSplash water park, theme park, Beach Retreat and a 1,000 square metre beach, as well as new roller coasters and rides.

The theme park once again hosts a whole variety of family favourites, from waltzers and dodgems to a helter-skelter, plus many new rides.

Visitors can test their nerve on the new Freak Out roller-coaster, thrill-seekers of all ages can try out the new Race -O-Rama, where they can get behind the wheel of their favourite car and race around the track.

This year’s event also sees the arrival of the Mega Beach Slide, adding to the popular three children’s pools and slides.

For those searching for a more relaxing day out, The Beach Retreat has returned featuring a 1,000 sqm beach, as well as live music and a bar.

The fun continues well into the evenings with the new After 6 Club, with its Live Lounge will bring funk, soul and summer vibes from a range of artists.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re hugely excited to officially open this year’s Summer Beach Club.

“When we announced the return of the event, we promised it would be bigger and better than ever – and the list of new rides and entertainment does just that.

“The beach club is designed to bring summer fun to Sheffield without people having to catch a flight, and we can’t wait to welcome families from across the region to enjoy everything it has to offer.”

Prices start from £2 for general admission, with free entry after 6pm every day.

The Summer Beach Club will also hold two sessions per week at reduced noise levels on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5pm-6pm, to enable visitors who prefer a quiet environment to enjoy the experience.