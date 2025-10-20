Snapchat users have been beset by issues this morning (October 20) 🚨

Snapchat has been hit by an outage.

Users have been left unable to use the app.

But when did the problems start?

A popular instant messaging app is still experiencing issues after being hit by outages to start the week. Snapchat users were among the many impacted by the AWS issues this morning (October 20).

Launched in 2011, it has become one of the most popular social media platforms over the last decade. It has hundreds of millions of users across the globe.

Downdetector has received reports of issues with the app this morning. However it was not the only service to be disrupted due to problems with Amazon Web Service - see more here.

Is Snapchat still down?

A photo taken on April 3rd, 2024, shows the logo of online messenger Snapchat on a smartphone screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The popular instant messaging app has been beset by problems this morning (October 20) to start out the week. Taking to Downdetector, people started reporting problems around 8am British time.

It includes people being left unable to log in or load messages. Other users have reported receiving the following alert when trying to log back in: “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

Snapchat was not the only service to be disrupted this morning, with problems also reported on Roblox, Amazon, Clash of Kings, Ring doorbell, and more due to an issue with AWS.

However, over on X (formerly Twitter), people were still reporting problems this afternoon and Downdetector also had reports of issues as of 4.30pm UK time.

Just after midday, Snapchat Support wrote: “ We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

In the latest update at 4pm, AWS reported further troubles. The statement read: “We continue to investigate the root cause for the network connectivity issues that are impacting AWS services such as DynamoDB, SQS, and Amazon Connect in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified that the issue originated from within the EC2 internal network. We continue to investigate and identify mitigations.”