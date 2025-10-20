The internet has been hit by a major outage on Monday, October 20 🚨🚨🚨

Amazon Web Service has been hit by ‘issues’.

It is disrupting services across the internet.

We will keep track of all the websites, platforms and apps disrupted.

A major outage is continuing to cause problems despite a fix being issued. Brits heading back to work this morning experienced disruptions to key websites, apps, and services earlier.

The problems were tracked back to an issue with Amazon Web Service (AWS). It has confirmed that it is experiencing issues this morning (October 20) and later reported it was fixed.

However, further issues have since caused further disruption. Snapchat users have continued to struggle to access the app, while Pinterest has also been reported to be down.

In a statement at 3.15pm British time, AWS warned: “We can confirm significant API errors and connectivity issues across multiple services in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are investigating and will provide further update in 30 minutes or soon if we have additional information.”

The service provides cloud-computing and API services to major websites, popular apps, and platforms across the world. It means that users have been experiencing issues across a huge swath of the internet as the UK starts its working week.

But which services are still being impacted on Monday? See our full, updating, round-up below:

Every website and app down due to AWS issue

Amazon Web Service has been hit by issues - disrupting services across the internet | mindea - stock.adobe.com

Users across the internet have been taking to Downdetector to report problems with popular websites, apps, services, and more on Monday (October 20) morning. It comes as AWS confirmed ‘issues’.

Sites that are still experiencing issues this afternoon, following the fixes implement by

Snapchat

Pinterest

Ring

The sites impacted this morning included:

Roblox

Substack

My Fitness Pal

Life360

Amazon

Xero

Clash Royale

Canva

Fortnite

Clash of Clans

Wordle

Blink

HMRC

Xbox

PlayStation Network

Duolingo

Halifax

Lloyds Bank

Slack

Zoom

Pokémon Go

IMDb

Sky

Pelaton

Vodafone

BT

Virgin Media

Epic Game Store

Amazon Alexa

Bank of Scotland

EE

Eventbrite

Ancestry

Hinge

Amazon Music

National Rail

Flickr

Strava

AWS provides services for websites, apps, and programmes across the world. We will keep updating this list as we find out more.

In a statement from this morning, AWS said at around 9.30am British time: “ We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM. “

The next update came at 10am, British time, AWS promised they were working towards an ‘accelerate recovery’. The statement read: “ We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region. Based on our investigation, the issue appears to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.

“We are working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Global services or features that rely on US-EAST-1 endpoints such as IAM updates and DynamoDB Global tables may also be experiencing issues.

“During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. We recommend customers continue to retry any failed requests. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share.”

In an update at 10.20am, British time, AWS offered hope writing: “ We have applied initial mitigations and we are observing early signs of recovery for some impacted AWS Services. During this time, requests may continue to fail as we work toward full resolution. We recommend customers retry failed requests.

“While requests begin succeeding, there may be additional latency and some services will have a backlog of work to work through, which may take additional time to fully process. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 3:15 AM. “

An update at 12pm reads “We are continuing to work towards full recovery for EC2 launch errors, which may manifest as an Insufficient Capacity Error. Additionally, we continue to work toward mitigation for elevated polling delays for Lambda, specifically for Lambda Event Source Mappings for SQS.”

However, despite the problem seeming to have been resolved, further issues were reported throughout the afternoon. AWS in an update around 3.30pm, British time, said: “We have confirmed multiple AWS services experienced network connectivity issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are seeing early signs of recovery for the connectivity issues and are continuing to investigate the root cause.”

Let me know if you have spotted other websites hit by the major issues this morning by email: [email protected] .