This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Boxing fans won’t want to miss this heavyweight clash 🥊📺

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabio Wardley will face Joseph Parker at the O2.

The interim heavyweight champions are set for blockbuster fight.

But how can you tune in at home?

It is set to be a knockout night at The O2 Arena. The iconic London venue is set to host a huge boxing match this evening.

Joseph Parker is set to take to the ring to face Fabio Wardley with undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk waiting in the wings for the winner. It is set to be available on pay-per-view this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British boxer Wardley will face his Kiwi rival at the O2 this evening (October 25), having held the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim heavyweight title since June 2025. While Parker is the WBO’s interim champion.

But how can you watch the action at home? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley?

Joseph Parker (L) and Fabio Wardley (R) | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The fight is set to be broadcast exclusively by DAZN. It is a pay-per-view fight and so you will have to stump up to be able to tune in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be available for a one-off payment of £24.99 UK / $59.99 US / $24.99. Find out more here .

DAZN adds that buying the PPV fight provides seven-days free access to its entire platform.

What time is Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley?

The live coverage from The O2 in London is set to begin at 6.30pm, British time. However, there is an undercard before the headline fight takes place.

According to DAZN, the ringwalk for Parker vs Wardley is expected around 10.30pm. But this is subject to change, depending on how long the other fights run.

The undercard includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Edmonson vs Ezra Taylor ; Light heavyweight

Juergen Uldedaj vs Rolly Lambert Fogoum ; Cruiserweight

Danny Quartermaine vs Royston Barney-Smith ; Super featherweight

Mitchell Smith vs Arnie Dawson ; Super featherweight

You can watch Parker versus Wardley fight via the DAZN App, available on smart TV's, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.