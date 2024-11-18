Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You may have to stay up a bit late 😅

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celebrity has returned and fans are already loving it.

Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Tulisa are among the campmates.

But the ITV show does have pretty long episodes - and it is a school night.

I’m a Celebrity has returned and it promises to be yet another attention grabbing season. Thankfully fans will have plenty of helpings of the show to enjoy over the coming weeks with yet another memorable cast of campmates.

However because the iconic reality series airs all throughout the week, you might have to do the mental maths to decide if you can afford to stay up and watch it. New episodes air after the watershed, meaning they start at 9pm each night, and can stretch on for over an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means you will want to stay on top of the episode lengths, so you know what time it will finish. So you can make your might up about staying up on a school night to watch - or to wait to view it on catch up.

Fortunately, the TV schedule is published well in advance and the show is consistent with when it starts. I’m a Celeb will start at exactly the same time - barring any last minute changes.

What time does I’m a Celebrity finish?

The reality show will start reliably at the same time - 9pm on ITV1. So that is one less thing to worry about, but the length and when it finishes will vary quite dramatically night to night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately the ITV schedule for the coming days has already been confirmed. Here’s the exact time each episode will end this week (Monday November 18 to Sunday November 24).

One of the singers of McFly, Danny Jones probably needs no introduction. He was one of the coaches on The Voice UK earlier this year - moving up from The Voice Kids. But he is best known for his role with the popular pop-rock band - his band mate Dougie Poynter won I’m a Celebrity in 2011. | ITV

Monday November 18

I’m a Celebrity will end at 10.30pm on Monday. The episode starts at 9pm and lasts for 90 minutes - including ad-breaks.

Tuesday November 19

The episode will finish at 10.15pm on Tuesday. The run time for I’m a Celeb on November 19 is 75 minutes including the adverts.

Wednesday November 20

On Wednesday, I’m a Celeb will finish at 10.05pm - it has been confirmed. The episode will run for 65 minutes with ad-breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday November 21

It will be another late finish on Thursday, with I’m a Celeb scheduled to run until 10.30pm. The episode is 90 minutes long including adverts.

Friday November 22

To start the weekend, I’m a Celeb will run until 10.15pm on Friday. The episode will be 75 minutes long with ad-breaks.

Saturday November 23

An episode of I’m a Celeb is on the schedule for Saturday on ITV. It will finish at 10.05pm and runs for 65 minutes including adverts.

Sunday November 24

I’m a Celeb will finish at 10.05pm on Sunday, it has been confirmed. The episode will run for 65 minutes with ad-breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How long is an episode of I’m a Celeb?

Episodes range from 65 minutes to more than 90 minutes and in rare occasions even over 100 minutes long. It means the longest episodes are feature length - and run as long as some movies.

In the coming week, the longest episode will be on Thursday November 21 and it will run for an hour and half. However that does include the advert breaks.

Who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].