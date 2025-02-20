EastEnders has revealed the result of its pubic vote - but who did Denise pick? 👀

EastEnders has pulled off yet another live episode.

It is part of the soap's 40th anniversary celebrations.

The episode revealed the result of the public vote on Denise’s future.

EastEnders has revealed the result of its public vote during its much-anticipated live episode. Fans were given the chance to pick which suitor Denise would end up with.

The lines opened at the end of the hour-long episode last night (February 19). Chris Clenshaw, the soap’s executive producer, said: “We’re all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out.”

EastEnders is celebrating its 40th anniversary - having premiered on the BBC back in February 1985 - this week. It culminated in a live episode, which factored in the result of the public vote.

But what was the result of the public vote? Here’s all you need to know:

EastEnders Live reveals result of public vote

Viewers voted to decide Denise's storyline during the EastEnders 40th anniversary week. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans were given the power to decide whether Denise would end up with her estranged husband Jack - or her secret lover Ravi Gulati. Lines opened following yesterday’s episode and shut just before the live special today (February 20).

During the episode, it was revealed that the public had voted for Denise to pick Jack.

When was the deadline to vote?

EastEnders opened the vote at 8.30pm yesterday, following the eventful hour-long special. The episode aired exactly on the 40th anniversary of the soap’s premiere on the BBC back in 1985.

The lines shut at 7.10pm tonight - twenty minutes before the start of the live episode. They were independently verified and handed to the EastEnders Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw.

The script then threw out the losing script and quickly prepared to depict the drama on screen that reflects the decision chosen by the viewers.

What have you made of the EastEnders 40th anniversary so far?