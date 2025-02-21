Songwriting genius considers his options for festival

Eliot Kennedy

Speculation is rife about who song impresario Eliot Kennedy will be bringing along to Rotherham's WentFest 2025 concert.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The millionaire record producer has promised to bring in a couple of high-profile pals when he and his own band perform at the gig on June 14 at Hooton Lodge in Kilnhurst.

Eliot, who grew up in Derwent Close, North Anston, is a popular man in the music industry and has a contacts' list like few others.

Not least of all Gary Barlow, the Take That star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Songwriting best pals Eliot Kennedy and Gary Barlow

The pair co-starred in an episode of "Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa" last year and have collaborated together for years.

Gary calls him "my amazing friend."

But Eliot poured cold water on any reunion at the festival.

He told the Advertiser: "Gaz won’t be there as he is on tour (he's at Delamere Forest, Cheshire on the same night).

"But you know me… you never know who I can get hold of! It will be a cracker!"

Eliot (55) a former Dinnington School pupil, said he will be bringing his full band to the summer event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have done it once before and will be bringing some special guests, I'm still waiting to confirm.

"I am planning on a couple of names. Plus some new artists like my son’s band ‘T J and the System’ – it is going to be a good one."

WentFest organisers are bubbling at the prospect of who Eliot might appear alongside.

"We are thrilled to welcome Grammy and Ivor Novello Award winner Eliot Kennedy to WentFest ’25" they say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eliot has had the most incredible career as a songwriter and producer, creating hits for Take That (Everything Changes), Bryan Adams (When You’re Gone/Back To You), Celine Dion (Let’s Talk About Love), Spice Girls (Say You’ll Be There), S Club 7 (Bring It All Back), Aretha Franklin (Never Gonna Break My Faith), Blue (Guilty) and Boyzone (Picture Of You) to name just a few!

"Eliot is an incredible live performer himself and is putting his band together specifically for WentFest ’25, where he promises to bring one of his artists as a special guest.

"But just who could that be?! We cannot wait to find out!"

Other performers booked for WentFest include Boyzlife, the group featuring Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden, which will be headlining on the main stage, along with The Wanted 2.0, which includes Max George and Siva Kaneswaren in the line-up.

The gig will run from 11am until 10pm June 14.

Full priced adult tickets cost £55; children’s tickets £30, Family tickets for two adults and two children are £145 at Wentfest.com.