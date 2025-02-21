Songwriting genius considers his options for festival
The millionaire record producer has promised to bring in a couple of high-profile pals when he and his own band perform at the gig on June 14 at Hooton Lodge in Kilnhurst.
Eliot, who grew up in Derwent Close, North Anston, is a popular man in the music industry and has a contacts' list like few others.
Not least of all Gary Barlow, the Take That star.
The pair co-starred in an episode of "Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour South Africa" last year and have collaborated together for years.
Gary calls him "my amazing friend."
But Eliot poured cold water on any reunion at the festival.
He told the Advertiser: "Gaz won’t be there as he is on tour (he's at Delamere Forest, Cheshire on the same night).
"But you know me… you never know who I can get hold of! It will be a cracker!"
Eliot (55) a former Dinnington School pupil, said he will be bringing his full band to the summer event.
"I have done it once before and will be bringing some special guests, I'm still waiting to confirm.
"I am planning on a couple of names. Plus some new artists like my son’s band ‘T J and the System’ – it is going to be a good one."
WentFest organisers are bubbling at the prospect of who Eliot might appear alongside.
"We are thrilled to welcome Grammy and Ivor Novello Award winner Eliot Kennedy to WentFest ’25" they say.
"Eliot has had the most incredible career as a songwriter and producer, creating hits for Take That (Everything Changes), Bryan Adams (When You’re Gone/Back To You), Celine Dion (Let’s Talk About Love), Spice Girls (Say You’ll Be There), S Club 7 (Bring It All Back), Aretha Franklin (Never Gonna Break My Faith), Blue (Guilty) and Boyzone (Picture Of You) to name just a few!
"Eliot is an incredible live performer himself and is putting his band together specifically for WentFest ’25, where he promises to bring one of his artists as a special guest.
"But just who could that be?! We cannot wait to find out!"
Other performers booked for WentFest include Boyzlife, the group featuring Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden, which will be headlining on the main stage, along with The Wanted 2.0, which includes Max George and Siva Kaneswaren in the line-up.
The gig will run from 11am until 10pm June 14.
Full priced adult tickets cost £55; children’s tickets £30, Family tickets for two adults and two children are £145 at Wentfest.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.