Overtones set for this year's Wentfest concert

Producer: Eliot Kennedy

Pop producer Eliot Kennedy has secured the services of multi-platinum-selling vocal group The Overtones for this year's open-air Wentfest concert.

For weeks, the impresario, who grew up in Derwent Close, North Anston, has been suggesting that he had a special guest lined up for the festival on Saturday, June 14.

Now he has revealed that the pitch-perfect vocalists will perform some of his old hits, and new music, live on stage.

"Come and join us, it is going to be a beautiful day," he said.

The Overtones have a notable connection with the former Dinnington High schoolboy

Kennedy, renowned for his work with artists like the Spice Girls, Take That, and Celine Dion, collaborated with them on last year's Christmas single, "Turn Your Light On."

This track, co-written and produced by Kennedy and Tom Barker, paid homage to legends such as The Temptations and The Drifters.

The Overtones have been working closely with Kennedy on new material for their upcoming album.

In a 2024 interview, group member Mark Franks mentioned that collaborating with Kennedy marked a "real gear change" for the band, indicating a fresh and exciting direction in their music.

Their partnership is now extending to live performances as well, starting at WentFest, a family-friendly festival (11am to 10pm) at Hooton Lodge Farm, Kilnhurst Road, Hooton Roberts, curated by Eliot.

The Overtones have performed in the Rotherham area a few times previously.

In September 2023, they headlined the inaugural Rotherham Hospice Ball held at the Magna Science Adventure Centre.

The event featured a 1920s theme.

Their performance was a highlight of the evening, contributing to the event's success in financiallyk supporting Rotherham Hospice.

Now they are preparing for Wentfest, which will also host Kennedy and his own band, Boyzlife, The Wanted 2.0, Aston Merrygold, T J And The System and The Rosadocs.

FIVE OVERTONE FACTS:

Before becoming a chart-topping vocal group, the original members of The Overtones worked as decorators. They were discovered by a Warner Music talent scout while singing doo-wop harmonies during a tea break at a paint job in London’s Oxford Street. That impromptu harmony session led directly to a record deal.

Their 2010 debut album “Good Ol’ Fashioned Love” was a slow burner in sales.

However, thanks to relentless touring and word-of-mouth appeal (especially among older and female audiences), it climbed the charts and went platinum in the UK; a rarity for a debut harmony group.

Their polished style and clean-cut image led to an invite to sing at a royal garden party hosted by the then-Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The Overtones have made unannounced appearances in care homes and hospices, particularly during the festive season, singing a cappella classics to elderly residents. These shows, often unpublicised.

Despite singing in a retro style inspired by 1950/60s vocal harmony groups, they incorporate tight, modern choreography into their live shows, often compared to boy bands like Take That. This fusion of old-school sound with up-to-date showmanship has given them a unique niche, especially on the UK live circuit.