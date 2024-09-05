LONG-running female duo Chris While and Julie Matthews call at Maltby when they embark on their biggest tour to date.

The pair have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on over 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world. The duo, who celebrate 30 years this year, have been nominated ten times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the best song, best duo and best live categories. They won the duo award in 2009. Chris (vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion) and Julie (vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki) are one of the most respected acts on the world folk roots scene. In September they will release their 13th studio album Days Like These, once again covering a wide range of topics and the full spectrum of human emotions on 12 new songs. And their biggest tour to date begins the following month, calling at Maltby’s Wesley Centre on Friday, October 4.