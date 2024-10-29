Watch a video tour of Elliot and Tasha’s haunted house, which has two haunted mazes - featuring ghoulish decorations, flashing lights and spooky music.

A couple have transformed their home into the ‘UK’s scariest Halloween house’ - which is so terrifying children are banned from entering.

Elliot Smith and his partner Tasha Quick spent three weeks fitting out their home in Stafford with ghoulish decorations and haunted mazes.

The Halloween-obsessed couple are daring those who feel brave enough to enter their haunted house, which includes a witch’s cave and pet cemetery, with the couple even having recruited actors - adding an extra element of fear.

Elliot Smith has turned his home into a 'derelict haunted house' in Stafford. | Anita Maric / SWNS

The main maze is too scary for children and is for over-18s only, however the couple have added a mini-maze for children which has animatronics.

Dad-of-three Elliot, 32, said: “At the right hand side we’ve got the mini-maze. It has some flashing lights and spooky music. We’ve got animatronics that jump out.

“Across the back entrance to the garden will be the main maze with the actors, who are mainly family members. We’ve got the pumpkin patch, where we have three pumpkins that tell jokes and songs.”

The couple are raising money for local charity Childhood Cancer Parents Alliance by asking visitors for donations.