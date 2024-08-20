Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Vietnam as UK holidaymakers face having their passports “seized”.

The UK Foreign Office has sounded the alarm on 'exit bans' affecting Brits abroad. It has now updated its travel advice for those jetting off to Vietnam.

The new warning comes as tourists have found themselves unable to leave the country and having their passports confiscated. Holidaymakers caught in such dilemmas are urged to seek legal counsel and get in touch with the closest British embassy or consulate.

A government spokesperson cautioned: "Vietnamese authorities may place an exit ban on certain individuals to prevent them from leaving the country. Your passport will be seized until the case is fully investigated. If you are unable to leave the country because of an exit ban, consult a lawyer and contact your nearest British embassy or consulate.”

The Foreign Office adds that an exit ban can relate to investigations into an individual, their family or an employer, criminal and civil matters, such as business disputes or motor vehicle accidents, employment without a work visa and unpaid financial debts. It advises holidaymakers to “check with your airline before departing.”

The Foreign Office has also tweaked its safety and security guidance for UK nationals in Vietnam, especially regarding online activities. It says: "Within the Vietnamese territory, local authorities can block access to websites [and/or] social media. You should not expect internet privacy. Local authorities can review the content stored or consulted on your electronic devices."

It also warns of the stark risks of drug possession in certain countries. The Foreign Office warns: “You can get the death sentence if you're found with even small amounts. Illegal drugs are often tampered with or spiked and can be much stronger than in Europe. British nationals in Vietnam have suffered severe psychiatric problems because of drug use."