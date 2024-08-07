TUI launches exciting new tours to UAE, Egypt and India

Explore the best of the UAE, India’s Golden Triangle, and Egypt’s rich heritage with four new TUI tours.

TUI, the leading global leisure and travel company has launched four new captivating tours set to provide customers with extraordinary experiences and more choice than ever before, with 70 tours on offer across the globe.

Now available to book for Winter 2024 and Summer 2025, they each promise unforgettable journeys through some of the most iconic destinations in the world. The new tours showcase the best of the United Arab Emirates, the rich history of India and travellers can now explore Egypt’s temples and tombs.

What’s more, direct TUI charter flights to Luxor and Goa mean customers can choose to fly from London Gatwick and Manchester Airports when opting for the Egypt or India tours for TUI’s complete end-to-end service. Customers in Egypt can choose to elevate their adventure by adding a luxurious 7-night TUI River Cruise at the start or end of their tour, aboard the new fully refurbished five-star ship, Al Horeya which launches in November.

Luxor

TUI’s Commercial Director Phillip Iveson said:"We are incredibly excited to launch these four new tours, which have been crafted to provide our customers with unique and enriching experiences. The Best of the Emirates tour offers a perfect blend of modern luxury and cultural heritage, while the India’s Golden Triangle and Luxor tours provide in-depth explorations of some of the most culturally rich regions in the world. These tours represent our commitment to offering our customers a wide range of choice and flexibility in their travel plans, while delivering unparallelled value”.

Highlights of Luxor – 7 Night Tour

This brand-new tour is based from the luxurious Achti Resort in Luxor and takes in all the key sights of the area. Ideal for those who prefer to stay in one place, this tour offers a blend of comfort and exploration, with visits to the Luxor Temple, Karnak Temple, Valley of the Kings and much more. Starting at £1,238 per person, this 7-night tour is available across various dates from November 2024 to April 2025 and includes flights, accommodation, transfers and 20kgs of luggage. Customers can also choose to add on an additional 7-night stay option, or a 7-night river cruise on the new fully refurbished five-star ship, TUI Al Horeya. Tour & Stay option. For more information, visit: TUI Holidays | Live Happy | tui.co.uk

Treasures of the Nile – 7 Night Tour

Taj Mahal

This exciting new tour offers a mix of hotel stays, a 4-night Nile cruise, and a first-class train experience, perfect for those looking to explore the highlights of Egypt. Customers will also visit the Valley of the Kings, Colossi of Memnon, Temple of Horus, and Kom Ombo Temple. Starting at £1,303 per person, this 7-night tour is available with 12 departures from November 2024 to April 2025 including accommodation, transfers and 20kgs of luggage. Customers can also choose to add on an additional 7-night stay option, or a 7-night river cruise on the new fully refurbished five-star ship, TUI Al Horeya. For more information, visit: TUI Holidays | Live Happy | tui.co.uk

The Best of the Emirates Tour – 7 Night Tour

TUI’s first ever tour in the Emirates has been designed to give customers a true taste of the modern marvels and historical wonders of the UAE. This immersive 7-night adventure includes visits to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Ain. Travellers will explore Old Dubai, followed by an exhilarating desert safari in a 4x4; visit the magnificent mosques in Sharjah and visit the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi. Starting at £1608 per person, this 7-night tour is available for Winter 2024 and Summer 2025 and includes accommodation, transfers and 20kgs of luggage. There is also the option to add a relaxing beach or city stay in Dubai at the end of the journey. For more information, visit: TUI Holidays | Live Happy | tui.co.uk

India’s Golden Triangle Tour – 7 Night Tour

Dubai

Embark on unforgettable adventure with this tour which is the perfect introduction to India with time to marvel at the Taj Mahal, visit the rose-tinted city of Jaipur and a tour of the historic Agra Fort. Customers can also choose to extend their stay with some beach time in Goa thanks to TUI’s charter flying. This 7-night tour is available from £1894 per person and can be combined with a stay in Goa, it is available for Winter 2024 and Winter 2025 accommodation, transfers and 20kgs of luggage. For more information, visit: TUI Holidays | Live Happy | tui.co.uk

For more information and to book your next adventure, visit Escorted Tours & Holidays 2024 / 2025 | TUI.co.uk