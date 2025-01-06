Snow decimates local Sunday sport

S-now go: scene at Ferham Park

SNOW disrupted grassroots sport in Rotherham over the weekend, with dozens of matches called off.

All 26 fixtures in the Rotherham Sunday Football League were postponed and less than a handful of junior games took place.

Sunday League secretary Mark Pilley said: "Even the matches scheduled for artificial pitches were called off but even putting to one side the condition of the grounds, if people can’t get to games because of the state of the roads then it’s a no-go anyway.

"Our teams have just had two weeks off for Christmas. Now they’re going to get at least another week.

White over: Ferham Park

"The danger for this weekend is waterlogging caused by the thaw but I hope we can avoid that.”

On Saturday, Maltby Main’s game against Shelley in the Northern Counties East League was scrapped due to a frozen pitch at Muglet Lane.

Parkgate and Swallownest did manage to play away games, Gate losing 1-0 up at Pickering Town in thick fog and Swall dipping 2-0 at Ilkey Town.

AFC Phoenix’s match at home to Kiveton MW in the Central Midlands League was another victim of the weather.

Conditions were good enough on Saturday for rugby union matches involving Wath, Dinnington and Rotherham Phoenix to take place.

Wath lost 33-19 at Beverley in Yorkshire One, Yorkshire Two leaders Dinnington won 32-19 away to Huddersfield Laund Hill while Phoenix thrashed Thirsk 60-6 in Yorkshire Three.

The cold conditions are forecast to last up to the weekend.