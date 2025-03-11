Rotherham Charity Cup semi-final switched over potential pitch hitch

New venue: Swallownest FC.

​​THE Rotherham Charity Cup has changed both venue and date for one of their semi-finals after pitch concerns.

The game between AFP and Lord Nelson, scheduled for Maltby on Thursday, March 20, has been moved to Swallownest on Thursday, April 3 (7pm).

A Charity Cup spokesperson said the fact Maltby had a NCEL game there on March 19th, just 24 hours before the semi-final, led to the decision.

“We were concerned that if there happened to be heavy rain during the NCEL game the previous night, it could easily affect the pitch and might even put our match in jeopardy,” said the official.

“So, we felt the safest course was to move the game and we are extremely grateful Swallownest have agreed to accommodate us. They were immediately receptive when we inquired about the possibility of them staging the game and they said they were only too happy to help us, which was a really encouraging and positive attitude.

“We have had a longstanding arrangement with Maltby who have always supported us so well but we just thought, particularly in view of a recent postponement there, that it would be sensible on this occasion not to tempt fate.”

The other semi-final is at Parkgate on Thursday, March 27th (7) when Lord Reresby face Wombwell Main.