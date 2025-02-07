Luke Cole swaps losing for winning on Rotherham Titans return

Luke Cole celebrates his try against Plymouth Albion earlier this season.

SECOND helpings at Rotherham Titans are going down quite nicely for Luke Cole.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hooker was a loser so many times in his first spell at Clifton Lane from 2016-18 as the club fought for its life in the Championship.

Several years on, he’s back in Rotherham as part of a formidable pack that helped forge a route to promotion from National Two North last season and is knocking on the door for a long-awaited return to the game’s second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I probably won more in my first six weeks of last season than I did in the whole of my first two-year spell here,” joked Luke.

Luke Cole goes over for a try against Plymouth Albion earlier this season. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

“I’ve been through a few coaches here but now with Harvey Biljon and the other coaches we have a wealth of experience.

"We have a very clear plan. We all know what we’re doing, especially when we come under pressure and start to wobble a little bit. Our lads know exactly what’s expected of them and we have clarity all the time. We review and we talk the same lingo and we manage to perform at clinical times.”

Cole had been mixing playing and coaching at Otley before the chance came to return to South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We played Roth twice – we won one and lost one,” he said. "I made the journey down the M1 back to here and the club clearly had big ambitions to go from National Two to National One and brought some key players.

Rotherham Titans battle with Blackheath at Clifton Lane.

"We’re all aligned to wanting to push at the top end of this league and potentially get the club back where it belongs.”

Titans host lowly Leicester Lions tomorrow (2pm) right on the heels of the top two.

But having survived a few close scrapes against so-called lesser opposition, Cole isn’t fooled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No team in this league comes and lies down for you,” he added

"In National Two you can give away chances and and get away with it. In National One you have to take your chances because opponents are so much more clinical and well drilled.

"We talk about ‘slow poison’ and that it will gradually chip away at teams. The difference is how clinical can you be under pressure, and we have been so far.”