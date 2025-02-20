Ice hockey aces Liam Kirk and Ben Bowns named in GB 25-year top-five

Ben Bowns and family

​NORTH ​American ice hockey has paid tribute to two Rotherham players, saying they are among the best five Brits to have graced the game since the turn of the century.

The Hockey News, the esteemed publishing platform with bases in America and Canada, decided to rate the top UK hockey players over the past 25 years, mimicking the NHL which publishes its best "quarter-century teams" across 30 franchises.

The elite five from the British sport include Maltby's Liam Kirk and Swinton's Ben Bowns.

Both are GB regulars.

Liam Kirk (left) with Robert Dowd and Mark Richardson

Kirk, a skilled forward, plays his club hockey with Eisbären Berlin in the German DEL while goaltender Bowns (34) is in his ninth season with Cardiff Devils.

The author used several metrics to assess their qualities, including the levels they have played in and international call-ups.

Derek O'Brien writes: "There has never been a better British team than the one that represents the country right now and, as such, the entire first team is composed of current members, led by 25-year-old former Arizona Coyotes' prospect and current Berlin forward Liam Kirk."

The South Yorkshire sniper switched to the German champions in the summer after an eye-catching season in Czechia with HC Litvinov.

Ben Bowns up close

He was given a two-year contract and has been lighting up the scoreboard ever since.

In 37 games he scored 39 points for Eisbären, including 21 goals. Only one team mate has scored more.

Bowns is the most decorated netminder in Cardiff's history.

He has backstopped the Devils to six championships since joining the club in the 2014-15 season – two league titles, two challenge cups and two play-off championships.

The Hockey News picks for the other three spots in the 25-year-best side were Robert Dowd (Sheffield Steelers) Jonathan Philips (Sheffield Steeldogs) Mark Richardson (Cardiff) and Ben O’Connor (Dundee Stars.)