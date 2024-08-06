Swallownest feeling swell after maiden league win

By David Beddows
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:49 BST
Swallownest do battle with Dronfield Town.
Swallownest do battle with Dronfield Town.
IT took Swallownest 25 matches to get their first league win last season. This time they have one to their name only three games in.

A late goal from Farbod Yousfi banked a 1-0 victory over Dronfield Town at Miners Welfare Ground on Saturday, building upon draws in the opening two matches.

Swall, who have escaped relegation in each of the last two years, sit eighth in the fledgling Northern Counties East League Division One table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Glasshoughton Welfare.

Relegated Maltby Main also have their first win on the board after a handsome 5-1 victory away to Louth Town.

Billy Stafford in the thick of it for Swallownest against Dronfield Town. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows
Billy Stafford in the thick of it for Swallownest against Dronfield Town. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

A brace from Wade Ripley and a Callum Walton strike had them 3-0 up by half time.

A Louth reply early in the second half was answered by goals from Mackenzie Warne and Jack Bancroft for Joe Austin’s side.

Their next game is away to Selby Town on Saturday week.

Main are playing their first few fixtures away from home until their revamped pitch at Muglet Lane is ready for use.

Good day for Swallownest manager Jamie Housley.
Good day for Swallownest manager Jamie Housley.

Parkgate went out of the FA Cup 1-0 to a late decider at Campion on Saturday but can make amends at home to Knaresborough Town tonight (7.45pm) in the NCEL Premier Division.

Swallownest go to Ikley Town in the League Cup.

