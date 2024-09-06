Jamie Housley's Swallownest team play Maltby Main this weekend. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

​SWALLOWNEST are hoping for a good turnout for their first ever Northern Counties East League meeting with Maltby Main on Saturday and won’t lack for motivation.

The Miners beat Swall 2-1 in the Chris Lil Memorial Cup game at the start of the season and have always played their football higher up the non-league pyramid.

But Maltby’s relegation from the Premier Division last season has set up a tasty Division One local derby at Swallownest (3pm), with the home side looking to snap a run of back-to-back defeats against a Main side that has won four of its last five.

Swall manager Jamie Housley said: “We are out for revenge and we need to turn it around after a couple of below average performances. Hopefully it’s just a blip and we can kick on again.

Home derby ...for Billy Stafford and Swallownest. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

“We’ll need to up it against Maltby because they’re in a good run of form.

“I know their management Joe Austin and Jamie Bailey pretty well so it would be nice to get one over on them.

“It would also be nice to get a good crowd in. We’ll have our junior section there, which helps, and there’s a race night afterwards so hopefully some of the Maltby people will stay as well.”

After fighting relegation in recent years, Swall are up in the top half this time despite last Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Louth.

“If you’d offered us where we are now at the start we would have taken that, especially after last season,” added Housley.

“We are still quite a young side but it has helped having a proper pre-season with everybody, getting the players drilled in to what we need and what we want them to do. We’ve a couple of experienced heads like Spenser Sheppard, from Athersley Rec, who has been a really good signing for us, and Jake Sykes, the goalkeeper, has also done well.

“We’ve just signed Liam O’Brien, ex-Parkgate, who is coming back from injury. He’s another good signing for us.”

Maltby marked their delayed first home game of the season last weekend by beating South Leeds 4-1 in front of 255 spectators. They backed that up by seeing off Yorkshire Amateur 3-1 on Wednesday night.