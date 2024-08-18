“Nombe,” said one. “Nombe,” another agreed. “Nombe.” “Nombe.” “Nombe.” It was unanimous.

Rotherham United's Sam Nombe causes problems for Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​MATT Taylor had stood on that small, rectangular patch of AESSEAL New York Stadium surveying Rotherham United many times, but he'd never witnessed anything from the Millers quite like this.

The 42-year-old, of course, was manager during the Championship survival season when the home side's points were largely earned on the back foot.

Now he was back on familiar territory as boss of Bristol Rovers in League One and witnessing wave after wave of attacks from the men in red and white.

After fashioning 27 goal attempts in a midweek cup win over Crewe Alexandra four days earlier, Rotherham were now amassing 20 more.

Somehow, the old boss went back to the south west on the team coach on Saturday evening with a point sitting by his side.

“I've just said to the players, we've produced another really good performance,” said the present incumbent, Steve Evans. “I thought we played through the lines really well and put the opposition under enormous pressure.

“You have to take chances to win matches. I'm disappointed it's not three or four nil at half-time. The goalkeeper's on the floor and he's still making saves. You're thinking: ‘How's that possible?’”

There were forty-two Millers touches in the Rovers penalty area compared to the Gas's seven in Rotherham's.

New boy Mallik Wilks makes his debut as a late substitute. Picture Jim Brailsford

Taylor was in the away technical area closest to the away end but it was the one he'd always occupied in the past. One of the first things Evans had done on his return was to switch the dug-outs so he could make the most of that visceral connection he has with the North Stand.

His men are two games into a league campaign in which they're everyone's tip for the top six but still seeking their first third-tier win, still seeking their first third-tier goal.

There's a lot to like about them, much to still be concerned about.

Their boss continually emphasises they're a work in progress, and that's exactly what they are. Amid flashes of thrilling danger, were moments of costly looseness. Among lovely glimpses of slick play, were frustrating signs of a side still getting to know itself.

“There were a lot of new bodies on that team sheet and a few of the old boys as well,” Evans said.

“I apologised for the defeat at Exeter City on opening day and that's now gone. Since then, we've had two really dominant performances. We've got one or two players who are still catching up on fitness but we're in a good place.

Then he summed it up in four little words … “More goals needed please.”

THE MATCH

“We've got a League One Golden Boot winner two years out of three, we've got a player was bought for over £1 million, we've got someone who's played in the Premier League and we've got a young man who's thought of very highly at Nottingham Forest. We've got some real talent up front.”

Evans quite likes the options he has up front and was at pains to point out that it wasn’t just them to blame for the blank.

“Christ Tiehi could have had two or three, Haks Odoffin could have had two,” he said. “Jamie McCart should score and not hit the bar, Joe Powell, who I thought was outstanding, shouldn't overrun that one in the 94th minute, he should just side-foot it.

“It was a combination of the team missing. We don't go home like we did after Exeter. We go home saying: ‘That's a lot better.’ But we need to take our chances.”

Ah, those chances ... there were so, so many of them.

Tiehi hit the post with a low effort, Sam Nombe was thwarted by goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, Odoffin's shot was saved, Tiehi bungled the ball wide, lifted an attempt too high and then failed to convert again.

Somewhere in the midst of all this Griffiths performed quickfire heroics, keeping out Cameron Humphreys close-range prod from a corner and then, while still lying on the ground in an open goal, reaching up to parry away Nombe's follow-up.

“The first save is a really good one from him,” Evans said. “He shouldn't get near the second shot. If you're the keeper's manager, you're thinking: ‘What a double save that is.’”

The Rovers boss talked of his team having the best second-half chance - when Luke McCormick blasted over - but knew his side could have been on the wrong side of an emphatic defeat.

“Matt Taylor's words to me at the end will remain private but they summed up that they were very fortunate to get a point,” Evans said.

“Is this a library?” sang the Rovers fans whenever there was a lull in the New York volume level. If it was, Liam Kelly was doing most of the reading.

Making his league debut, the veteran summer signing, with the able help of his enforcer, Odoffin, made full use of his ability to see what would happen before it happened and kept Rotherham firmly on top.

Jamie McCart headed on to the bar, Tiehi fired into the side-netting, Jonson Clarke-Harris forced another sharp stop with a clever flick and then he spooned the ball over from a very unlikely angle when teammates were queuing up for a cross.

“The quality of the finishing wasn't quite there,” Evans said. "We've laid siege to their goal. I'm really pleased with how the team is coming together, how the patterns are working, how the partnerships are working.

“But I go home tonight disappointed that we've not won the game and won it very convincingly. We should have won by five or six, maybe more.”

DANGER MAN

Rovers journalists and assorted media officers, packing up their laptop bags in the press box before heading off to interview Taylor, were discussing the Rotherham player who had most caught their eye.

“Nombe,” said one. “Nombe,” another agreed. “Nombe.” “Nombe.” “Nombe.” It was unanimous.

Since last season, the striker has shed weight from his body and added real danger to his game.

He was a consistent threat down the middle and out on the right with his persistence and sharpness. Several times visiting defenders thought they had control of the ball only for the Millers man to suddenly get there before them.

"We're getting a tune out of him but he needs to score goals," Evans said. "He got one against Crewe and could have had four. He could have had three or four today.

"But he gave them a tough time. We thought we'd give them a tough time today and we did. And, listen, they're a good side.”

When it clicks for the Millers, some team might take a terrible beating.

The opportunities kept coming right to the end. Jordan Hugill, was only inches over with a dipping effort and Humphreys headed off target before Powell, who'd been so sure in possession throughout the match, surprisingly lost his touch.

The intensity of Rovers' final-whistle celebration in front of their travelling fans spoke volumes about the home team's dominance and the visitors' backs-to-the-wall resistance.

The two managers exchanged a cordial touchline handshake. Both were happy with their team's performance, only one was satisfied with the result.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Dillon Phillips; Alex MacDonald, Cameron Humphreys, Jamie McCart, Reece James; Hakeem Odoffin, Liam Kelly (Mallik Wilks 75), Chris Tiehi (Shaun McWilliams 75); Joe Powell; Jonson Clarke-Harris (Jordan Hugill 84), Sam Nombe (Esapa Osong 84). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes.

Rovers (4-1-3-2): Josh Griffiths; Taylor Moore, James Wilson, Clinton Mola, Bryant Bilongo (Connor Taylor 67); Kamil Conteh; Luke Thomas, Grant Ward (Jamie Lindsay 67), Isaac Hutchinson (Scott Sinclair 67); Ruel Sotiriou (Luke McCormick 49), Promise Omochere (Chris Martin 57). Subs not used: Joel Senior, Jake Garrett.

Referee: Neil Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Attendance: 9,414 (611).