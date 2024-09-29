Penalty! Rotherham United were awarded a spot-kick for this challenge on Jamie McCart by Shrewsbury Town's Mal Benning. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE big, black winter coat was given its first outing of the season.

Steve Evans was wrapped up against the cold as Rotherham United kicked off at Shrewsbury Town on a mission to kick-start their League One campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager was out of his dugout much more than usual, too, urging on his side as they began a run of four away games in six third-tier matches.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He saw little to warm him in the first half as the Millers struggled to impose themselves on opposition who had started the contest in bottom spot.

Penalty! Rotherham United were awarded a spot-kick for this challenge on Jamie McCart by Shrewsbury Town's Mal Benning. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The weather has taken a turn for the worse and so has Rotherham's campaign in the last fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good performances and results against Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic had set them up for a surge up the table only for the next three fixtures to deliver only two points.

One of them came at Croud Meadow as the boss changed the formation at the interval and in doing so also changed the course of the game.

There was some ‘Big Steve’ spin on some of his after-match comments and the second half wasn't quite the “one-way traffic” he mentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there was width and wingers and much more of the forward thrust associated with Evans teams as the visitors, switching from 4-3-1-2 to 4-4-2, fought back to equalise.

If only there had been a famous clincher on Saturday as his men pressed late on. The away run without a victory stretched to 44 matches and took another nudge nearer 700 days.

“We had brilliant support today,” Evans said. “More than 800 Millers fans. We don't deserve 60 at the minute, the way our away results have been. Two years without a win and nearly 1,000 of them turn up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham started the strongest and Jamie McCart, showing real dexterity and precision, rose and planted the ball in the far corner of the net on the quarter-of-an-hour mark only for the lurking Sam Nombe to be flagged.

Replays showed no obvious infringement. “I've not seen it back yet so I don't know if it was offside,” Evans said. “It was a fantastic header.”

Seven minutes later, the home side went in front as Charles Sagoe Jr somehow escaped three markers in his own half to set in motion the breakaway that ended with George Lloyd heading in Mal Benning's cross after goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, on his Millers league debut, had fatefully stayed on his line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Castledine smacked the bar from 20 yards for the Shrews and Evans took decisive action at the break and then again after an hour with his system shift and attacking substitutions.

Mallik Wilks fired wide and was then denied by a crucial block before Jonson Clarke-Harris headed off target following a flying burst down the left flank by Cohen Bramall.

On 70 minutes, Benning was too high with a penalty-area challenge on McCart and paid the price as Clarke-Harris calmly rolled in the spot-kick at the end housing the travelling faithful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm questioning why their boy stays on the park,” Evans said. “But, listen, I thought the referee was okay today. He's not the reason why we didn't get three points.

There was a bit more hyperbole: "The crowd here are usually boisterous and get behind their team but today they were quiet. That was down to our performance in long spells.

“In the second half, as soon as we changed our shape we became totally dominant. Apart from the odd breakaway – a launch ball into our half – they didn't trouble us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could see what our fans thought of the performance. Forget the result – they'll all go away in their cars and coaches and will be as down as I will be driving home – but they've seen a performance which was more like we can play.”

Maybe the journey back was the one-way traffic he was referring to.

By the final whistle, there had been 12 goal attempts, excluding McCart's header, or the Millers, who moved up two places to 19th spot, but only the penalty had been on target.

Neither keeper made a save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had enough good play in the final third to win,” Evans said. “We had free-kicks that Joe Hungbo put behind the goal.

“That's not the quality Joe's about. He's put his hands up as he's walked in, he knows he's better than that.”

The big, black winter protection hadn't stayed on for long, by the way, as the heat of the battle and the boss's emotion on the touchline raised the temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham had been poor in the first half, much better in the second half, but, overall, aren't yet what they are capable of being.

Until that happens, coat or no coat, a chill wind blows.

Shrewsbury (4-2-3-1): Toby Savin 6; Luca Hoole 4, Morgan Feeney 7, Josh Feeney 7 (Aaron Pierre 81), Mal Benning 6; Carl Winchester 6 (Taylor Perry 81), Funso Ojo 7; Alex Gilliead 6, Leo Castledine 6 (Tom Bloxham 74), Charles Sagoe Jr 6 (Jordan Shipley 65, 6); George Lloyd 6. Subs not used: Jordan Rossiter, George Nurse, John Marquis.

Rotherham (4-3-1-2): Cameron Dawson 5; Joe Rafferty 6, Cameron Humphreys 6, Jamie McCart, 7 Reece James 6 (Cohen Bramall H-T, 7); Alex MacDonald 5 (Jack Holmes 60, 6), Christ Tiehi 7, Joe Powell 6; Mallik Wilks 6; Sam Nombe 5 (Joe Hungbo H-T, 7), Jordan Hugill 4 (Jonson Clarke-Harris 60, 6). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Zak Jules, Shaun McWilliams.

Goals: Lloyd 22 (Shrewsbury); Clarke-Harris pen 70 (Rotherham).

Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).

Attendance: 6,001 (814).