Rotherham United attacker Mallik Wilks. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Mallik Wilks has been set a Saturday deadline to prove he's ready to return to Rotherham United's battle to turn around their ailing League One campaign.

The 19th-placed Millers are next in action on Tuesday night at home to Lincoln City and would love to have their loan attacker back in their ranks.

Wilks has missed three matches after limping out of the FA Cup tie with Cheltenham Town on November 2 and manager Steve Evans says the 25-year-old must rejoin the main group at the club's Roundwood base tomorrow to make the matchday 18 for the visit of the Imps.

The player has been undergoing solo workouts this week under the supervision of the club's medical team.

“He needs to train with us on Saturday at the latest to be included against Lincoln,” Evans told the Advertiser on Wednesday.

“The chances, the physios tell me, are good. We ask our staff to be completely honest and not worry if they annoy us with the news.

“Mallik is now 100 per cent with them and, if there are no after-effects, he will be back with us this weekend.”

Rotherham have lost four of their last five league outings and are desperate to kick-start a miserable season that has failed to live up to expectations following a summer of 14 new arrivals and talk of a promotion push.

Striker Jonson Clarke-Harris made his comeback from hamstring trouble last weekend, at Crawley Town, and Wilks' presence would provide another significant boost the Millers' firepower.

“We have some huge players, none more huge than Jonno and Mallik,” Evans said. “They gave you a big chance at the top end of the pitch. We look a different side when they're in it.”

The players are training tomorrow and on Sunday as they prepare for the match against Lincoln who are in play-off contention despite losses in their last two matches at the hands of leaders Wycombe Wanderers and second-placed Wrexham.

Rotherham lost 1-0 at Crawley and Evans accused some of his side of “going through the motions”.

“We had a very honest team meeting on Monday,” he said. "These lads are hurting at our situation. I've said to them: 'Don't show your hurt in words, show it in improved performances.’”

Centre-half Jamie McCart is expected to be available after a six-week calf issue and that means the boss could have a full complement of fit senior players from which to choose for the first time this term.