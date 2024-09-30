Steve Evans' call to man in the Rotherham United shadows Zak Jules
The defender has made only one senior appearance since his move to AESSEAL New York Stadium and is still waiting to make his League One debut for his new club.
The former Exeter City centre-half, whose sole outing came in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2-0 win over Mansfield Town, had failed to make the squad for two third-tier matches in a row before being named in the matchday 18 at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday.
Evans called on the 27-year-old left-footer to put more pressure on the player holding down the left-sided role at the heart of the Millers' rearguard, Jamie McCart.
“Zak's measurement should be to play better than Jamie McCart or better than one of the other centre-halves,” he said.
Competition at centre-back is fierce and the boss added: "We've got Sean Raggett, we've got Cameron Humphreys, we've got Jamie and we've Zak. We've got really good options.”
Evans revealed that Jules' bid for a starting role had been hampered by injuries earlier in the campaign.
“Zak had a couple of knocks and niggles that took him away from our thoughts of putting him in the team,” he said.