Zak Jules has made only one appearance for Rotherham United so far. Picture: Richard Parkes

SUMMER signing Zak Jules has been challenged by manager Steve Evans to force his way into the first-team frame at Rotherham United.

The defender has made only one senior appearance since his move to AESSEAL New York Stadium and is still waiting to make his League One debut for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Exeter City centre-half, whose sole outing came in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy 2-0 win over Mansfield Town, had failed to make the squad for two third-tier matches in a row before being named in the matchday 18 at Shrewsbury Town last Saturday.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans called on the 27-year-old left-footer to put more pressure on the player holding down the left-sided role at the heart of the Millers' rearguard, Jamie McCart.

Zak Jules has made only one appearance for Rotherham United so far. Picture: Richard Parkes

“Zak's measurement should be to play better than Jamie McCart or better than one of the other centre-halves,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Competition at centre-back is fierce and the boss added: "We've got Sean Raggett, we've got Cameron Humphreys, we've got Jamie and we've Zak. We've got really good options.”

Evans revealed that Jules' bid for a starting role had been hampered by injuries earlier in the campaign.

“Zak had a couple of knocks and niggles that took him away from our thoughts of putting him in the team,” he said.