The boss is calling on supporters to play their part in making Tuesday one of New York’s special nights.

Steve Evans knows what comes with the territory when he’s the Millers boss. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BRING on Tuesday and the most important game of the season so far for Rotherham United and their under-pressure boss.

The 2024/25 campaign hasn't lived up to expectations following the second coming of Steve Evans in the wake of the sacking of Leam Richardson seven months ago.

Nineteenth spot wasn't in the script during a summer of play-off pledges and the wins must start arriving before Christmas for the manager to feel comfortable in the hot-seat.

“The difference between me walking back in here in April and any other manager coming in is that they would have got time,” the Scot said.

“Even if Leam had stayed, he would have got time. There's no time for Steve Evans because he brings expectation as soon as he walks through the door.”

The Millers opponents at AESSEAL New York Stadium are one of the teams in the pack at the top of League One.

It's been a good start for Lincoln City who, after this week’s 1-0 loss to Wrexham, sit ninth in the table, only one points away from the play-off frame.

But it's not just their record this season that underlines their credentials, it's also the form they showed in the second half of last term when the third tier could barely hold them.

The Imps had been a middling third-tier side until the turn of the year. Then the Michael Skubala effect took hold.

The 42-year-old had left his coaching role with Leeds United in November to replace Mark Kennedy in the top job at Sincil Bank and within weeks Lincoln were flying.

In the new year they went 16 games unbeaten during a run of 20 matches that brought 12 wins, only two losses and took them so close to a chance of promotion.

City are looking to make up for that disappointment and Evans knows his men must make a rapid and considerable improvement to avoid a fifth loss in their last six third-tier outings.

“For me, this is Lincoln's best team in the last three seasons or so,” he said. “Michael has got his stamp on it.”

In Rotherham's favour is a treatment room where, for the first time this season, an ‘Empty’ sign is ready to be hung over its entrance.

Strike duo Jonson Clarke-Harris and Esapa Osong returned from hamstring and groin injuries respectively last week and attacker Mallik Wilks (hamstring) and centre-half Jamie McCart (calf) are being tipped to be ready for Tuesday's test.

McCart was one of the Millers' top performers in the early stages of the campaign and Zak Jules has stepped up and performed well in his place.

A real battle between the pair for the left-sided berth at the heart of the backline is now on the cards.

“Jamie was our best player before his injury,” Evans said. “Zak's been great since then. He has given a commanding display in every game.”

Lincoln suffered heartache in their final game of last season. They slipped up 2-0 on home soil to champions Portsmouth when a win would have secured a play-off finish.

What Evans wouldn't give, right now, for a last-day scenario that involves Rotherham kicking off with a top-six place at stake.

Some fans are calling for his exit but he has retained the backing of his chairman despite recent poor performances and results.

The boss is calling on supporters to play their part in making Tuesday one of New York’s special nights.

“Fans are entitled to be grumbling and I understand why they're frustrated, but I'm asking them during the 90 minutes against Lincoln to get behind the team,” he said.

“Let's have a real unity and see if we can kick-start our season. Two or three wins out of four games and we're heading towards the play-off group.

“We need New York bouncing. We need the fans in full voice, we need them behind us.

“We've let them down but we're asking them to help us get off the canvas.”

Bring on Tuesday, the most important game of the season so far.

One to watch

Bailey Cadamarteri is on loan at Lincoln City from Sheffield Wednesday and the 19-year-old striker has scored five goals in his last 13 outings. The Owls have high hopes for the youngster who is the son of former Everton, Bradford City and Sheffield United attacker Danny. An England under-19 international, he hit the target five times in 25 appearances for Wednesday last term.

Form guide

Millers: LWLLWL

Lincoln: WDWDLL

The Imps followed up a 3-2 home loss to League One leaders Wycombe with a 1-0 defeat at Wrexham on Tuesday before winning 4-3 in the FA Cup at Crawley Town yesterday.

Past meetings

Mar 15 2022, League One: Millers 2 Lincoln 1

Ben Wiles, Chiedozie Ogbene

Sep 14 2021, League One: Lincoln 1 Millers 1

Michael Smith

Feb 7 2020, League One: Lincoln 0 Millers 1

Matt Crooks

Nov 12 2019, Football League Trophy: Lincoln 3 Millers 0

Aug 10 2019, League One: Millers 0 Lincoln 2

Opposition boss

Michael Skubala was named head coach of Lincoln in November last season and the Imps came close to making the play-offs, missing out on the final day. The Nottingham-born 42-year-old was a coach at Leeds United when the Imps made their move. He has been director of football at Loughborough University and had worked in England's under-18 set-up before switching to Elland Road.

Man in the middle

Martin Woods made his EFL debut in April 2022 – a 1-0 home win for Walsall over Carlisle United – and Tuesday's match will be his first experience of refereeing Rotherham United. He takes charges of League One and League Two matches and this term's 14 games have seen him show 46 yellow cards and one red. He is in his third full season on the Football League list, having previously spent four years in the National League.

The odds

The Millers are 31/20 to triumph and Lincoln 7/4. A draw is 23/10. Eighty-three contests between the clubs since 1920 have brought 45 wins for Rotherham and 26 for the Imps.