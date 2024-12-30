Celebrations for Rotherham United as Hakeem Odoffin scores against Stockport County. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans insisted the officials were right to let Hakeem Odoffin's equaliser stand despite the protests of Rotherham United opponents Stockport County yesterday

The Millers centre-half headed home a 19th-minute leveller in the League One clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium, sparking fury among away fans who were sure his effort was offside.

Evans – who claimed his team should have been awarded a last-gasp-penalty – admitted that, at first sight, he expected a flag to be raised, but he hardened his stance after viewing a video replay.

“The cameras show Haks was clearly onside,” he said. “I've seen the footage and you see the Stockport shirt playing him on.”

Odoffin took advantage of a mishit volley by teammate Liam Kelly that bounced up and allowed him to head the ball beyond Stockport goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.

It cancelled out a 13th-minute opener by the division's leading marksman, Louie Barry, and the match finished 1-1, ending Rotherham's run of two successive losses.

The Millers scorer himself waded into the debate and had the same opinion as his boss.

“I think it was their striker who was keeping me on,” Odoffin said. “I was in the right place at the right time and hoping something would drop my way. I just played to the whistle.

“It was a good reaction from the boys, scoring as quickly as we did after conceding.”

Play-off-chasing Stockport had most of the play in the second half but the Millers were attacking in the dying stages.

Jonson Clarke-Harris tumbled in the box in stoppage only for play to be waved on by referee Leigh Doughty, to the disgust of the home side's manager.

“I am talking to you with the benefit of seeing it back,” Evans said.

“We get to 97 minutes and if that's not a penalty on Clarke-Harris we might as well give up the game.

“Jonno's got his body between man and ball. The ball doesn't move and he gets a push in the back. The referee is in a great position to see it.”

Stockport had a spot-kick appeal of their own turned down in the first half when Barry hit the deck under a challenge.