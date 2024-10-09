Rotherham United goalkeeper Cameron Dawson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​​COURAGEOUS Cameron Dawson has spoken of the key role he played in Rotherham United ending their 23-month wait for a win on the road.

The goalkeeper's amazing second-half double save that kept the scoreline goalless at Cambridge United last week was one of the moments of the season so far.

The Millers went on to snatch a stoppage-goal and win 1-0 after 44 previous attempts had failed to bring an away victory.

Dawson kept out a deflection from teammate Cameron Humphreys and then somehow got across his goal to bravely fling himself at Dan Nlundulu when the U's centre-forward seemed sure to pounce from point-blank range.

“The pitch was sort of downhill, downwind in the second half,” the summer signing said. “At half-time I was hoping that maybe most of my work might have been done, but as a goalie you always have to be ready to make a save.

“I saw the cross come in and I think it almost went through Jamie McCart's legs and slightly behind Cam. Cam threw a leg out, the ball came towards the goal and I threw a hand out.

“Then, yeah, I scrambled after the second one and thought: ‘This could hurt a bit.’ Head and hands went in and thankfully the ball didn't go in the net.

“It's more reaction-based, you're not overly thinking. You work on the training pitch day in, day out for that sort of stuff.

“We didn't want to go a goal behind. It was nice to contribute at a crucial time.”

Dawson admitted that the long winless run had been on the minds of the players, even though most of them weren't with the club through most of it.

“It's something we were all very aware of," he said. "It's brilliant that it's over, mainly for the fans. A last-minute winner is always a bit more emotional. It was a nice bus journey home.”