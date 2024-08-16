Rotherham United centre-back Jamie McCart in action at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have scrapped their plans to try to offload Jamie McCart during the summer transfer window.

The centre-half, who had long been out of favour at AESSEAL New York Stadium, was deemed surplus to requirements soon after manager Steve Evans' April appointment and appeared to have no Millers future.

However, the 27-year-old has fought back from a pre-season calf injury to play well enough to become an integral member of the squad and only a decent offer from another club would now tempt them to sell.

“He's big, strong and competitive and it helps that he's left-sided and gives us balance,” Evans told the Advertiser.

“He's still got things he needs to work on but we're very happy with him. If Jamie's still in my group at the end of the window we'll be delighted.

“I've not had any phone calls about Jamie in the last two or three days from teams saying they want him.”

McCart moved to South Yorkshire from Scottish side St Johnstone in 2022 during the managerial reign of Paul Warne but was allowed by Warne's successor, Matt Taylor, to go on loan to Leyton Orient in January 2023 and then to Barnsley for most of last season.

The Scot helped Orient to promotion from League Two and then reached the League One Play-off Final with the Tykes.

Evans said: "My view is, I have to judge a player on my eyes and the staff's eyes.

“Jamie got fit at the back end of pre-season and his performances since then have been very impressive.”

McCart, who had been on the transfer list, made the starting 11 for the League One opening-day trip to Exeter City and was also selected for the midweek Carabao Cup home clash against Crewe Alexandra.

“We put him in against Exeter and he stayed in on merit on Tuesday,” Evans said. “He was as good as anyone on the pitch on Tuesday.”

The player had made only 13 appearances for Rotherham before Evans arrived for a second spell in the hot-seat.

The boss joked that McCart should almost be included as one of his new recruits as he seeks to assemble a promotion squad.

“I struggle to think why it's taken me to come in for Jamie to play games for Rotherham United,” he said.

“The best League One signing of the summer is Jonson Clarke-Harris, the surprise 'signing' of the summer is Jamie McCart. I'm taking great credit for bringing him here!”