Rotherham United centre-half Jamie McCart. Picture: Jim Brailsford

FORGOTTEN man Jamie McCart could still have a future at Rotherham United after all, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

The centre-half, signed from Scottish side St Johnstone in 2022, has spent most of his two years with the Millers out on loan and was transfer-listed at the end of last term's Championship relegation campaign.

However, Evans, who took the hot-seat in April, is prepared to give the 27-year-old a chance to prove himself worthy of a place in the squad for the forthcoming League One season.

McCart made his first appearance of the summer in today's 0-0 friendly draw against Doncaster Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium following a calf problem and his manager described him as “man of the match” in the first half.

“I thought he was outstanding,” Evans said. “I had a long chat with Jamie when we reported back for pre-season training. I gave my rationale; that rationale being that he's been out on loan for 18 months and no-one has seen him.

“The concentration with Jamie was on getting him fit and now we'll certainly have a look at him.

“People forget that this club paid, I believe, around a quarter of a million pounds for him.”

McCart, signed by Paul Warne, was loaned to League Two Leyton Orient in January 2023 by Warne’s successor, Matt Taylor, who then allowed him to spend the 2023/24 season with League One Barnsley.

The defender’s number of Rotherham appearances totals just 13.

Evans compared McCart's situation to that of Peter Kioso who was unwanted by Taylor at the Millers and is now with Oxford United in the Championship.

“We don't work like that,” Evans said. “Our values are to give players an opportunity to perform. If they perform properly, they then have an opportunity to play more games.”

Today's draw came a day after a similar scoreline when Rotherham made the short trip to take on Sheffield Wednesday in a private match.

“We've had a brilliant 24 hours,” said Evans. “I don't think it's a secret anymore that we went to Hillsborough and played behind closed doors.

“It was a strong Rotherham team against a very strong Wednesday team. Myself and (Owls boss) Danny (Rohl) said afterwards, both teams could have won it. Both teams played well.

“We've come through both games with no injuries, which is great.”