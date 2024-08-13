Liam Kelly in action for Rotherham United against Crewe Alexandra. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis gives his verdict on tonight’s first-round victory in the Carabao Cup at AESSEAL New York Stadium

Cameron Dawson: 8

Has given his manager a selection headache by making excellent saves. Proper battle for the goalkeeper's jersey with Dillon Phillips.

Alex MacDonald: 7

At fault for Crewe's goal but plenty to like about his display. Good passes and even better crosses.

Sean Raggett: 8

A fearless, commanding competitor giving a fearless, commanding performance. Should have scored, mind.

Jamie McCart: 8

Gave more reasons why he should stay with Rotherham rather than be allowed to leave. Finally getting his Millers chance and he's taking it. Like Raggett, he could have been on a hat-trick.

Reece James: 7

A good player who was almost comically out of touch early on but recovered well and made an impact at both ends of the pitch.

Christ Tiehi (Esapa Osong 82): 6

Solid. Did all the bits and pieces. Won possession and generally looked after the ball.

Liam Kelly: 7

Passes so, so well. Rotherham were all the better for his nous and quality in the middle of the park.

Joe Powell: 7

Has a lovely left foot and used it to good effect on plenty of occasions.

Shaun McWilliams: 6

Still finding his feet. More valuable match minutes. Moves well.

Sam Nombe: 7

Far from perfect but lively again and a first goal of the season will have done him no harm at all.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

Still not there but getting there after a pre-season injury. His best game so far. Set up a couple of chances and could have scored himself.

The subs

Hakeem Odoffin (for McWilliams 65): 7

Strong and mobile. A big physical presence. Good to see the goal touch is still there.

Esapa Osong (for Tiehi 82): NA

Had a great chance to open his account but got himself tangled up.

Not used: Dillon Phillips, Cameron Humphreys, Cohen Bramall, Jack Holmes, Jordan Hugill.

Crewe (3-4-1-2): Filip Marschall 8; James Connolly 6, Jamie Knight-Lebel 7, Zac Williams 7; Ryan Coney 6, Owen Lunt 6 (Max Sanders 68, 6), Kian Breckin 5 (Finley Roberts 55, 5), Max Conway 5 (Mickey Demetriou 79); Matus Holicek 7; Jack Lankester 7 (Joel Tabiner 55, 5), Shilow Tracey 5 (Kane Hemmings 55, 5). Subs not used: Mikolaj Lenarcik, Lucas Sant, Calum Agius, Lewis Billington.

Goals: Holicek 50 (Crewe); Nombe 55, Odoffin 86 (Rotherham).

Referee: Scott Oldham (Lancashire).

Attendance: 2,182 (197).