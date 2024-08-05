Player ratings from Rotherham United 0 Doncaster Rovers 0
Millers (4-3-1-2)
Cameron Dawson: 6
No dramas. Didn't have a great deal to do. Handled well.
Alex MacDonald: 8
Very good. Great deliveries from open play and set-pieces. An old pro who does the right things in and out of possession.
Cameron Humphreys: 7
Solid. Doncaster tried hard but had few sights of goal.
Jamie McCart: 8
What's not to like about a left-sided centre-half when he's as committed and assured as this? Might have prolonged his Millers stay with this display.
Reece James: 7
Decent. Very comfortable on the ball.
Joe Hungbo: 7
Gave Rovers all kinds of trouble after the break. Gets crosses in from tight spaces. Could turn out to be one of the finds of the summer.
Christ Tiehi: 6
Did nothing wrong but always seemed to be playing slightly within himself.
Liam Kelly: 6
Neat most of the time but caught in possession once or twice.
Shaun McWilliams: 7
An athlete who can do something with the ball.
Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6
If looks could kill ... he wasn't happy when Richard Wood took to foul means to deny him a scoring opportunity. More valuable minutes in the bank.
Esapa Osong: 6
A mixed bag. Quiet at times, a real danger at others. The teenager has got something.
The subs
Jack Holmes (for Clarke-Harris H-T): 7
More lively evidence that he's going to handle the four-tier jump to League One. Has pace and skill and always looks to go forward.
Ben Hatton (for McWilliams H-T): 7
Another player who looks to make things happen. Asked questions of Doncaster with his running and control.
Jake Hull for (McCart 61): 6
On a couple of occasions, Rovers thought they were on the break, then long, loping strides and a long, loping, outstretched leg ended the danger.
Trialist (for Dawson 81): NA
The goalkeeper was never seriously called into action
Josh Ayres (for Osong 84): NA
Good experience but the youngster didn't have enough time to make his mark.
Hamish Douglas (for Tiehi 87): NA
Ditto Ayres.
Doncaster (4-3-3): Ian Lawlor 6; Jamie Sterry 7 (Tom Nixon 76), Tom Anderson 7 (Joseph Olowu 76), Richard Wood 6 (Jay McGrath 47, 6), James Maxwell 6 (Jack Senior 76); George Broadbent 6 (Harry Clifton 61, 6), Kyle Hurst 7 (Joe Sbarra 61, 6), Owen Bailey 6 (Zain Westbrooke 61, 6); Luke Molyneux 5 (Will Flint 76), Joe Ironside 6 (Billy Sharp 61, 5), Jordan Gibson (6 Ephriam Yeboah 61, 6). Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Jake Oram.
Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).
Attendance: 4,816 (746).