Alex MacDonald puts in another good pre-season performance for Rotherham United. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Millers writer Paul Davis delivers his verdict on Saturday’s pre-season friendly that also served as Richard Wood’s testimonial game at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Cameron Dawson: 6

No dramas. Didn't have a great deal to do. Handled well.

Alex MacDonald: 8

Very good. Great deliveries from open play and set-pieces. An old pro who does the right things in and out of possession.

Cameron Humphreys: 7

Solid. Doncaster tried hard but had few sights of goal.

Jamie McCart: 8

What's not to like about a left-sided centre-half when he's as committed and assured as this? Might have prolonged his Millers stay with this display.

Reece James: 7

Decent. Very comfortable on the ball.

Joe Hungbo: 7

Gave Rovers all kinds of trouble after the break. Gets crosses in from tight spaces. Could turn out to be one of the finds of the summer.

Christ Tiehi: 6

Did nothing wrong but always seemed to be playing slightly within himself.

Liam Kelly: 6

Neat most of the time but caught in possession once or twice.

Shaun McWilliams: 7

An athlete who can do something with the ball.

Jonson Clarke-Harris: 6

If looks could kill ... he wasn't happy when Richard Wood took to foul means to deny him a scoring opportunity. More valuable minutes in the bank.

Esapa Osong: 6

A mixed bag. Quiet at times, a real danger at others. The teenager has got something.

The subs

Jack Holmes (for Clarke-Harris H-T): 7

More lively evidence that he's going to handle the four-tier jump to League One. Has pace and skill and always looks to go forward.

Ben Hatton (for McWilliams H-T): 7

Another player who looks to make things happen. Asked questions of Doncaster with his running and control.

Jake Hull for (McCart 61): 6

On a couple of occasions, Rovers thought they were on the break, then long, loping strides and a long, loping, outstretched leg ended the danger.

Trialist (for Dawson 81): NA

The goalkeeper was never seriously called into action

Josh Ayres (for Osong 84): NA

Good experience but the youngster didn't have enough time to make his mark.

Hamish Douglas (for Tiehi 87): NA

Ditto Ayres.

Doncaster (4-3-3): Ian Lawlor 6; Jamie Sterry 7 (Tom Nixon 76), Tom Anderson 7 (Joseph Olowu 76), Richard Wood 6 (Jay McGrath 47, 6), James Maxwell 6 (Jack Senior 76); George Broadbent 6 (Harry Clifton 61, 6), Kyle Hurst 7 (Joe Sbarra 61, 6), Owen Bailey 6 (Zain Westbrooke 61, 6); Luke Molyneux 5 (Will Flint 76), Joe Ironside 6 (Billy Sharp 61, 5), Jordan Gibson (6 Ephriam Yeboah 61, 6). Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Jake Oram.

Referee: Thomas Bramall (Sheffield).

Attendance: 4,816 (746).