Rotherham United attacker Josh Kayode. Picture: Jim Brailsford

INJURY-HIT Rotherham United are hoping to add Josh Kayode to their squad for tomorrow's League One clash at promotion contenders Stockport County.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-forward has missed the last four matches with a calf problem but has trained this week to force himself back into the first-team frame.

His inclusion in the matchday 18 would be a boost for new boss Matt Hamshaw who is so low on numbers that he could name only six substitutes for Tuesday night's win at Bolton Wanderers.

“There's a big chance Josh will be back,” the manager said yesterday afternoon. “I'll not take any unnecessary risks with him, but fingers crossed he should come through.

“He's got another training day on Friday and if he handles that he should be on the bench.”

Kayode had been impressing as a sub, following his January loan return from Shrewsbury Town, before being forced into the treatment room.

Hamshaw has sparked an amazing upturn in the Millers' fortunes since his appointment on March 30 when he took over from sacked Steve Evans until the end of the season and has lifted them into the top half of the table.

His first three matches have brought wins - two of them against teams pushing for the play-offs - and supporters are calling for a long-term deal to be agreed.

Fourth-placed Stockport represent the toughest test of his short reign so far and he could be without eight senior players because of injuries or illness.

Among those are midfielder Shaun McWilliams and centre-half Zak Jules who have made a tentative return to outdoor work at the club's Roundwood training but may still miss the entire five-match run in.

“They are back out doing straight-line stuff,” Hamshaw said. “It's going to be touch and go whether they're back this season but they're trying their hardest to be.

“I don't take risks. If we were fourth or fifth and in the play-offs, would I be taking risks? I probably would be.

“But we're at the stage where we don't have to take risks and it's important that the players under contract are fit and ready to go for pre-season.”

The boss is in discussions with chairman Tony Stewart about being the next permanent manager and, if talks go well, an announcement could come next week.