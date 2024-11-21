Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MANAGER Steve Evans today added himself to Rotherham United's list of under-performers as he reflected on the club's disappointing start to the League One campaign.

The Millers are in 17th spot after 15 matches, a position no-one expected when the newly-returned boss was bringing in 14 new players over the summer and predicting a push for an instant return to the Championship.

Evans cites players being below their best and the number of injuries as the main reasons why his aren't in the division's top group and didn't spare himself during his frank assessment

“The boys are trying incredibly hard,” he said. “They need to apply working smart to working hard. No-one can say the team has lacked effort, but the ‘smart’ bit has been missing.

“Football is a team game but it's made up of individuals playing well. We've had some players who've been below the levels they expect of themselves.

“They know when they walk off the pitch whether they've played well. Too many of us – myself included – have not been there.”

The season's lowest point came in the 2-0 derby defeat at Barnsley two weeks ago when Evans and his side were the target of abuse from the away end as they left the field after the final whistle.

Chairman Tony Stewart left the match early and let his manager know how he felt in two conversations, one by phone and one in person, in the wake of the Oakwell flashpoint.

“He's like me, he's like all of us, he wants one thing: for the team to be winning,” Evans said. “Our levels of performance have not been where they needed to be. I take responsibility for that.

“I've said to the supporters: ‘Leave the players, let them try to turn around their form and criticise me.’ Listen, I'm the same as everyone on the planet: we all have feelings. It will hurt me, but I'll take that to get it right here.”

The boss revealed that in team meetings at the club's Roundwood base several members of his squad have admitted they have not been playing to the best of their capabilities.

Rotherham's treatment room remains a busy one. Attackers Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks have been sidelined by hamstring issues, centre-half Jamie McCart has been out because of a calf problem and another central defender, Sean Raggett, has picked up an unspecified knock.

“We rue some of the injuries to big players that we've had,” Evans said. “A number of the boys have missed six/seven games and it's hard because then you don't get continuity, you don't get patterns of play. But that to me, if I'm a supporter reading this, is just excuses.

“Our levels of performance need to improve. We have good ingredients here. We have a good, experienced management team, we have good medical staff, we have really good players for this division.

“We need to get our best team on the pitch and play in the way that Rotherham United are famous for.”