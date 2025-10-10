More frustration for Rotherham United's Josh Kayode
The 25-year-old suffered a knock to his knee last month against Stockport and the Millers hoped that he would miss only three games.
However, the problem has turned out to be worse than first thought and the club aren't putting a date on a comeback for the former Republic Ireland youth international.
Rotherham will take on Northampton Town tomorrow without his services as they seek to put their first away points of the League One campaign on the board.
“‘JJ’ won't be ready this weekend, unfortunately,” said manager Matt Hamshaw who has had to combat a crowded treatment room all season.
“He's taking a little bit longer than we initially thought. So, that is what it is – I can't really change it.
“I said all along, I'm not going to pick players if I feel it'd be a risk to play them. It's a blow because we need everybody back.”
Following extended periods on the sidelines for the last three years, Kayode signed a new 12-month contract in the summer.
He needed knee surgery Soon afterwards and had made only one start and two substitute appearances this term when misfortune struck again in the Stockport match on September 20.
When asked when the player could potentially return to training, Hamshaw said: “I've got no idea, if I'm going to be honest.
“I'm hopeful that he should be in the next couple of weeks, but it's really hard to pinpoint a time when the injury has been a little bit more difficult than what we originally thought.”