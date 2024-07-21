Rotherham United frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

NEW boys Jonson Clarke-Harris and Shaun McWilliams will learn tomorrow whether they can finally launch their Rotherham United careers.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have sat out the first four pre-season matches with minor injuries but are back in training and both eyeing Tuesday's clash at Alfreton Town as a chance to pull on Millers shirts for the first time since their summer arrivals.

“Yeah, it's possible they will play,” manager Steve Evans told the Advertiser after yesterday's 1-1 draw at Spalding United had extended the Millers' unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The plan is for them to be out training on Monday. My view is that we sit down with Chris (Royston), the head of medical, after that and we say: ‘Is it right that they train again or is it right that they have so many minutes off the bench?’

Rotherham United frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

The boss will adopt a no-risk approach and heed Royston's advice. “I'll make the final call but you don't employ experts in departments and then make decisions over them,” he said.

Striker Clarke-Harris (unspecified issue) and midfielder McWilliams (groin) have both been working hard on the grass in the build-up to their comebacks.

If they don't make the Alfreton fixture, there is every chance they will be involved against Sheffield United at AESSEAL New York Stadium next Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of their teammates managed full games, either at Stamford on Friday night or at Spalding, as the preparations for League One opening day on August 10 moved up a gear.

“Over the last two days we've had nearly 20 players get 90 minutes and we have no new injuries,” Evans said. “That's superb.”

The boss revealed that Clarke-Harris had worked out on Friday and had been agitating to be involved in the match that evening.

“He was annoying me, I had to tell him to go away,” Evans grinned. “He's a big lad, I don't want to tell him too many times!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With him and Shaun, the medical staff are saying we're almost there. The fans will see both of them soon.”

Another absentee, centre-half Jamie McCart (calf), is said to be only a few days behind Clarke-Harris and McWilliams on the recovery trail.