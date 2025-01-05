Rotherham United boss Steve Evans with number two Paul Raynor at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE three areas in which Rotherham United are seeking to add to their squad during the January transfer window have been revealed by manager Steve Evans.

The boss, whose side are unbeaten in three matches following yesterday's League One draw at Huddersfield Town, had already admitted that the Millers were in the market for a new striker.

Following events at the John Smith's Stadium, he highlighted his desire to also see a new midfielder and winger join the club.

This month, Rotherham have already parted company with Jamie McCart and loanees Esapa Osong and Joe Hungbo and created space for arrivals.

“We want to strengthen in the middle of the park,” Evans said. “We've lost Joe so there might be a wide option as well. And certainly we want something up top.”

The manager stressed again that the new-year dealing will be about quality rather than quantity for the Millers, who are up to 16th place in the table, and that spending will be prudent.

“There won't be lots of business,” he said. “The brief from our chairman is very clear: anyone who comes in has to improve us.

“We're working hard to make sure this is a window that balances itself financially. We can't just keep going to the well – that well being named Tony Stewart. We can't just keep going to him and saying: ‘Give us more money.’

The exits of centre-half McCart, centre-forward Osong and winger Hungbo have freed up three wages that could be put towards recruitment.

Meanwhile, Evans has revealed how the club negotiated a fee for McCart after learning that the 27-year-old Scot, who was in the last year of his deal, had decided to return north of the border at the end of the season

Rather than lose him to Hearts for nothing as a free agent in four months' time, the Millers agreed to sell him to the SPL outfit now.

"Jamie had a desire to go back home," the boss said. "That chat between me and him lasted probably less than 15 seconds.

“I said: ‘Is it worth talking?’ He said: ‘I've signed a pre-contract agreement, Gaffer. I'm going back in the summer.’

“That made it easy for me to ask (director of football recruitment Rob Scott and (chief operating officer) Paul Douglas to speak to Hearts. Paul negotiated for us really well.”

The figure the Millers are receiving is undisclosed.